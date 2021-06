The gathering was largely uneventful as a small crowd marched through the Pearl District for several hours. Protesters gathered for their first rally since the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team disbanded on Thursday, June 17 — but there was little need for crowd control during the largely uneventful march. After gathering at The Fields park in the Pearl District around 10 p.m., the small crowd of perhaps 20 chanted, walked in the street and tipped over a few A-frame boards, trash cans and newspaper boxes, though a person using a walker and a woman walking her dog righted...