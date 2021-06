While many Dallas Stars players opted to skip out on the 2021 World Championships in Latvia, standout rookies Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson did not. Both players accepted their invitations to play for Team USA after their first season in the NHL ended earlier than they had hoped. Oettinger has represented Team USA four times, including two U-18 World Championships and two World Junior Championships. He has won a medal in each of the four tournaments, including two gold and two bronze. Robertson has far less experience, playing in only his second international tournament in his young career. The 21-year-old forward played for the U.S. along with Oettinger in the 2019 World Junior Championships.