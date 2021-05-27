Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn Transition Year - a wonderful opportunity through Irish

The pandemic posed unique challenges for special education students, and teachers worked hard to meet them creatively. With the onset of remote learning in March 2020, the Special Education Department shifted to synchronous instruction. “In the spring, while a lot of classwork may have been asynchronous, all of our special education was synchronous,” said Elizabeth Kimmel, director of exceptional children, adding that while most classes were virtual during the 2020-21 school year, special education was onsite. “With the exception of November and December, we’ve always had some percentage of our students onsite, even when everyone else was remote,” she said.