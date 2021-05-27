Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn Transition Year - a wonderful opportunity through Irish
Students at Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel pictured having accepted their awards and certificates at the recent Transition Year Graduation Day at the school. Transition Year in Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn has been running since September 2007. It is a compulsory year for all students in the Gaelcholáiste. The aim of Transition Year is to act as a bridge between the dependent learning at JC and the goal of a more independent self-directed and motivated Senior Cycle student.www.tipperarylive.ie