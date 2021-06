The reality of mental health in the workplace hit home for Business Publications Corporation (BPC) last year as our colleagues, like so many, experienced increased stress due to uncertainty and changes brought on by the pandemic. We have long talked openly about mental health at work through dsm magazine’s Lifting the Veil publication and event series, but now it was about us. As 2020 unfolded, the executive leaders and I navigated how to best support our team while also trying to figure how to cope with the new circumstances ourselves. We were not alone.