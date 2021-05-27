Suircan calls on public to help save Clonmel town centre trees
Suircan Environmental is a voluntary group based in Clonmel dedicated to promoting and protecting the natural heritage of the area. They have been active since 2008 and have been involved in a range of projects including tree planting, removing invasive plant species and contributing to the development of Suir Island as the “Green Heart” of Clonmel. Members of Suircan also attend the Town Forum, along with business owners and council officials.www.tipperarylive.ie