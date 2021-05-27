Suircan calls on public to help save Clonmel town centre trees

Many of the beautiful shade trees on the [Town] Common are dead or dying. There are town funds available in the Holman Trust Fund to replace these shade trees. The town paid Weston & Sampson 10 years ago for a tree-planting program for the common. The plan suggested planting four shade trees each year in anticipation of trees in declining health. Why has the plan not been implemented? Shade trees have been removed but not replaced. Parks and Rec should address this issue.