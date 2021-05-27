Sample: A tribute to those who pay the ultimate price
This Monday, May 31st, a day of solemn observance and reverence, is a time to pause and consider the true meaning of Memorial Day, a day in which we honor those brave men and women who gave their lives while defending this great nation. This historic journey began with the idea of “we the people” and “forming a perfect union” — an experiment in self government — was there from the beginning well before James Madison framed it and put it in our U.S. Constitution.www.loudountimes.com