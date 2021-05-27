Sample: A tribute to those who pay the ultimate price

Memorial Day is a time for us to honor the heroic men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms and the United States of America. It goes without saying that these selfless soldiers did not enter their service with the goal of losing their lives and seeing their names engraved in stone. They took their duties out of a sense of responsibility, and not with the aspiration of earning the title of hero. However, that title was earned by serving their country, and it is because of their sacrifices that we come together to pay tribute to the few who did what so many would or could not do.