Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Sample: A tribute to those who pay the ultimate price

Loudoun Times.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Monday, May 31st, a day of solemn observance and reverence, is a time to pause and consider the true meaning of Memorial Day, a day in which we honor those brave men and women who gave their lives while defending this great nation. This historic journey began with the idea of “we the people” and “forming a perfect union” — an experiment in self government — was there from the beginning well before James Madison framed it and put it in our U.S. Constitution.

www.loudountimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#Freedom Of Speech#Free Time#Memorial Day#U S Constitution#Argonne Forest#Lwo Jima#Native Americans#West European Americans#Russian Americans#Australian Americans#African Americans#Arab#Asian Americans#Christian#Sikh#Hindu#Jewish#Buddhist#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
Politicswestsenecabee.com

Honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day

Memorial Day (originally known as Decoration Day) was enacted to memorialize the soldiers who lost their lives in the American Civil War and later was expanded to honor the soldiers who bravely served our nation and fought and died in all American wars. These courageous men and women, so different in heritage and background, shared the common bonds and goals […]
FestivalSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Schmidt: There's more than one way to pay homage to those who died in military service.

Memorial Day is nearly upon us. Most Americans know that Memorial Day is a day for remembrance of those who died in service to our country. Originally it was called Decoration Day, from the early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths and flags. Even though it marks the unofficial beginning of summer and the end of school for many, Memorial Day shouldn’t be celebrated as such. National holidays, in general, can help us form a common community and promote national and cultural unity. Perhaps we can treat Memorial Day as a day Americans can meet on common ground and remember what makes our collective exceptional.
FestivalPosted by
Shore News Network

Why Memorial Day Matters: by Miriam Medina

Unfortunately, today, too many people look at Memorial Day as a recreational day, simply another day away from school or a paid day off of work. Military families and families of millions of veterans, on the other hand, have always been subjected to the pain and suffering of seeing their brothers, husbands or children go off to war, beginning with the American Revolution up until today’s actions in the Middle East, through the devastating Civil war, into World War I and II, and during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. To them, Memorial Day is a day to reflect on their loss and suffering, and to honor those that have served to protect America’s interests.
Woodland Park, COmountainjackpot.com

Remembering Those Who Paid The Price For Our Freedom.

Even with frigid temperatures for late May, area leaders of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts conducted the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday at the Woodland Park Cemetery. This ceremony honors those who have died for their country and pays tribute to the sacrifice made by many local veterans and their families. During this year’s ceremony, Thomas E. Kelly’s daughter was presented the burial flag of her father who served in World War II. The annual tribute is highlighted by many stories from veterans in the region. This year’s ceremony took on extra meaning, as the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to these types of public memorials for the last year and a half . Teller County is known as one of the most veteran-friendly regions in the country. Not surprisingly, Monday’s Memorial Day gathering featured a large crowd, despite the less-than-ideal weather. Photos by Cindy Valade.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Memorial Day: A tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked all Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday, in honor of Memorial Day. He’s also directed all national and state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, “in memory of the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces,” according to […] The post Memorial Day: A tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
Public HealthMirror

Nation pays tribute

A nation slowly emerging from social distancing measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans killed in the line of duty on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago. Memorial Day parades and events were...
Festivalava360.com

Memorial Day 2021: Biden pays tribute to US servicemen and women who gave their lives

Veterans laid wreaths at the World War II Memorial on Monday in Washington, DC to commemorate Memorial Day and honor the fallen men and women of the Second World War. U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day on Monday.
Festivalmycaldwellcounty.com

Remembering Our Heroes on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a time for us to honor the heroic men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms and the United States of America. It goes without saying that these selfless soldiers did not enter their service with the goal of losing their lives and seeing their names engraved in stone. They took their duties out of a sense of responsibility, and not with the aspiration of earning the title of hero. However, that title was earned by serving their country, and it is because of their sacrifices that we come together to pay tribute to the few who did what so many would or could not do.
Fresno, CAFresno Bee

Madera honors those who “paid the greatest price” in Memorial Day ceremony

Henry González, a 76-year-old Vietnam U.S. Army veteran, didn’t mind the heat during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Courthouse Park shortly before noon Monday. “This brings us all together,” said González, who was among about 150 who showed up for the 40-minute ceremony organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1981.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Donating To Pennsylvania’s Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund: An Ideal Way To Pay Tribute To Those Who Served

ANNVILLE, PA — The Memorial Day holiday is a yearly reminder that the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, stands in lasting tribute to those who served our state and nation in times of war and peace. It is the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We lose more and more members of America’s greatest generation. They fought in one of the most critical wars of the twentieth century and their surviving loved ones strive to make sure their legacy is not lost. The American Legion Post 850 remembers two brave heroes...
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

JASON SHELTON: Join us in honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Scarce heard amid the guns below. The torch; be yours to hold it high. “In Flanders Fields” was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae after the loss of his friend and fellow soldier Lt. Alexis Helmer in the First World War. McCrae was a physician who served in the Canadian military, loyal allies to the United States and Great Britain. He composed the poem while sitting in the back of an ambulance after the Second Battle of Ypres in the Flanders region of Belgium.
Caledonia, NYthelcn.com

Caledonia community comes out to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice

In Caledonia, veterans and community members put one foot in front of the other as they came out to march and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. “It is a chance to honor those who passed away in the service to our nation. It is just a nice community remembrance of local veterans who passed during the wars. It is just a good way to spend Memorial Day,” said Veteran Don Higgins.