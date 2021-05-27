Cancel
Religion

No Confirmations or First Communions for the time being

By Noel Dundon
tipperarylive.ie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Taoiseach has ruled the Sacraments out in a statement to the bishops. A statement from the office of the Taoiseach to the bishops of Ireland has recommended that First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies should not take place at the present time. In the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, Archbishop...

www.tipperarylive.ie
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Bishops demand silence on Communion

A group of more than 60 bishops has written to Archbishop Jose Gomez this month, pressing for the U.S. bishops’ conference leadership to suspend discussion of the subject of Eucharistic coherence ahead of the USCCB’s June meeting, despite a recent letter from the Vatican’s doctrinal office counseling the bishops to continue discussing the matter.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Fissures among bishops on Communion

More than 60 bishops signed a letter urging the USCCB leadership to postpone the upcoming discussion on Church teaching and reception of the Eucharist. Other bishops – and laypeople – push back. © 2021 The Catholic Thing. All rights reserved. For reprint rights, write to: info@frinstitute.org The Catholic Thing is...
Elkhart, INambs.edu

On being first and finding change that lasts

Reflections from Bethany Christian Schools’ first female soccer player, Rachel Miller Jacobs, Bethany class of 1979. Rachel’s career in ministry has led to her current position as Associate Professor of Congregational Formation at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary. I’m 59 years old now, so it’s a little hard to remember what...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Bishops debate Communion policy

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops plans to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay. Dozens of bishops had requested the USCCB president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: A career in communion with trees

- - - Trees share. Fast-growing birch send nutrients to slower-moving fir trees. In winter, the goods go in reverse. Birch, shorn of their leaves, receive sugars and carbon from evergreens. Mother trees shoot life-giving nutrients in underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi to saplings circling their crowns. And trees share more than food. They send messages, warnings and defensive chemicals to neighbors. They form mutual aid societies across species. But they don't collaborate indiscriminately. Mother trees recognize their offspring. A tree standing alone in full sun in a clear-cut forest is not a triumphant conqueror, commanding all resources, but a solitary individual, vulnerable to blight and drought. We know these facts thanks to the work of the forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.
PetsPosted by
Latin Times

Trained Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 ‘94% Of The Time,' Research Confirms

According to UK studies, COVID-19 has a unique odor that can be identified by trained dogs with up to 94% accuracy. In the study, six dogs screened over 3,500 odor specimens provided by the public and the National Health Service. The dogs were able to detect samples from individuals that were diagnosed with the virus but did not have symptoms and those with low bacterial concentrations.
Worldloopnews.com

St Lucia Health Ministry wins World No-Tobacco Day Award

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health and Wellness has won a 2021 World No-Tobacco Day Award in the Americas from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Ministry of Health, one of six winners of the award in the Americas, received the recognition for achieving key advances in tobacco control efforts. “The...
Worlddohanews.co

‘No compulsion’ in taking Covid-19 vaccine, Qatar health official says

Over 1 million people in Qatar are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country continues to expand its vaccination campaign. Non-vaccinated individuals will be able to enjoy the same privileges as those that have received the full dosage of the injection once the country reaches its target, Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Dr. Soha Al Bayat said on Qatar TV.
Worldnewslivetv.com

Daily COVID-19 cases continue to recede in Pondy

Puducherry: The daily COVID-19 infections in Puducherry continued to remain under the 1,000 mark as 867 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 8.47 percent. The 867 new cases were identified at the end of...
Public Healthbioprepwatch.com

China: First human case of H10N3 bird flu

China on Tuesday reported the world’s first human case of H10N3 bird flu, a disease that usually affects birds, but authorities say the risk of the epidemic spreading is “extremely low”. The 41-year-old patient, from the eastern city of Zhenjiang, was admitted to hospital on April 28 due to a...
Public HealthTico Times

Costa Rica begins month with small dip in Covid hospitalizations

There are 1,406 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica, a figure which represents a 76-patient drop since last Tuesday, according to figures from the Health Ministry. Of those 1,406 patients, 533 are in intensive care. This represents Costa Rica’s fourth-highest total during the pandemic and has forced the installation of field hospitals and delayed emergency care in some situations.
Pharmaceuticalsqatar-tribune.com

China provides 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday received 800,000 doses of vaccines from neighbouring China, raising hopes for the stalled vaccination campaign in the tiny Himalayan country ravaged by COVID-19. The consignment was part of 1 million doses of vaccines promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a telephone conversation with his Nepali...