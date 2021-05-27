Jessie Field Shambaugh Post Office in Clarinda honors ‘mother of 4-H clubs’

(Radio Iowa) – The U.S. Post Office in downtown Clarinda now bears the name of a woman who’s been called the “mother of 4-H clubs.” Jessie Field Shambaugh was a school teacher in Page County when she formed the Boys Corn Club and the Girls Home Club in 1901. Seth Watkins is a farmer in the Clarinda area and Shambaugh’s youngest grandson. “This honor is very special to our family, but it’s also for all of us. I mean, 4H touched the lives of so many people,” he said. “I guess I hope that when we go by and see our name on the building, it just reminds all of us to continue to make our best better and follow that motto. It’s just a good rule for life.”