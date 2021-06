SpaceX is set to launch its next resupply mission to the International Space Station, CRS-22, bringing the outpost fresh science and new solar arrays. The mission is planned to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during in an instantaneous launch window at 1:29 p.m. EDT (17:29 UTC) June 3, 2021. The CRS-22 Dragon capsule will then rendezvous and autonomously dock with the station at about 5 a.m. EDT (9:00 UTC) June 5, where it is expected to remain for approximately one month before being loaded with experiments and hardware for return to Earth.