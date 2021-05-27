Univar (UNVR) Gains on Cost Reductions, Nexeo Acquisition
is benefiting from cost-reduction actions, chemical price inflation and the Nexeo acquisition. Univar is well placed to gain from consistent market expansion and acquisitions. Notably, the acquisition of Nexeo Solutions will enhance capabilities and accelerate its ability to create significant value for customers, supplier partners, employees and shareholders. Univar is progressing well with the integration of Nexeo. The company expects to achieve annual net synergy from Nexeo of $120 million by early 2022.