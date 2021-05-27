Univar (UNVR) Gains on Cost Reductions, Nexeo Acquisition

Asia Broadband (OTC: AABB), a resource company that produces, supplies and sells precious and base metals, recently received mapping and rock sample assay results for the Los Reyes property, located in the prolific region of Mascota in Jalisco, Mexico. "The results from non-targeted rock samples showed great promise for AABB and strongly demonstrated that targeted drilling samples, directed by geophysics data, could have higher gold concentrations and values," reads a recent article. The Los Reyes property is one of two assets Asia Broadband plans to acquire. "AABB's sights are also set on a second property located in the region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico. Asia Broadband anticipates that the Acaponeta project, which has the potential for rapid development, will offer high gold production at low operating costs."