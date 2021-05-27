Vaccines and the West’s Credibility Crisis

World leaders must make a "new commitment" to a more equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, the heads of four major global organisations said Tuesday. Their joint rallying cry, and calls for tens of billions of dollars more in funding, comes as concerns rise that vaccine inequality between wealthy and poor nations is further complicating and prolonging a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.5 million people globally. In their appeal, the heads of the World Health Organization, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization blamed the gap in vaccination programs for the emergence of virus variants that have fuelled fresh outbreaks in the developing world. "It has become abundantly clear that there will be no broad-based recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic without an end to the health crisis," they said in a joint op-ed in the Washington Post. "Access to vaccination is key to both."