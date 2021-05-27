Cancel
Vaccines and the West’s Credibility Crisis

By Mohamed A. El-Erian
project-syndicate.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE – The proper functioning of any interconnected economic system depends on trust. And a global system that has been designed by advanced economies requires a significant level of buy-in from the developing world. Both become even more important as more developing economies, led by China, gain systemic importance. America,...

www.project-syndicate.org
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

IFRC seeks instant action to resolve COVID-19 vaccine crisis in Asia

DHAKA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Instant action is needed by governments and pharmaceutical companies to fix a COVID-19 vaccine supply crisis in Asia as countries run out of stocks while suffering grim record daily death tolls, a global humanitarian organization said Friday. According to the International Federation of Red Cross...
POTUSWashington Post

Being America’s ally ought to matter in a crisis

When South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with President Biden Friday at the White House, his No. 1 ask will be for coronavirus vaccines. But the Biden administration is arguing with itself over whether being a staunch U.S. ally facing intensifying Chinese aggression should matter when considering who should get the United States’ surplus shots. The correct answer: Yes, it should.
Pharmaceuticalsindybay.org

Global Institutions Close Ranks Behind IMF $50 Billion Vaccine Plan

Heads of the primary global financial, trade and health institutions urged government leaders to finance a $50 billion vaccine plan to end the pandemic. “A two-track pandemic is developing, with richer countries having access and poorer ones being left behind,” shared IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President David Malpass, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Trade Organization Director General Nkozi Okonjo-Iweala in a joint statement.
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on global vaccination rates: a tale of two pandemics

During the eurozone debt crisis, the then president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, deployed a phrase that demonstrated the transformative power of strong leadership in dangerous circumstances. By vowing that he would do “whatever it takes” to protect the euro from aggressive speculation by bond markets, Mr Draghi eased the pressure and defused a crisis that, left unchecked, posed an existential threat to the European Union.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Heads of global organizations issue joint call for vaccine equality

World leaders must make a "new commitment" to a more equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, the heads of four major global organisations said Tuesday. Their joint rallying cry, and calls for tens of billions of dollars more in funding, comes as concerns rise that vaccine inequality between wealthy and poor nations is further complicating and prolonging a pandemic that has already killed more than 3.5 million people globally. In their appeal, the heads of the World Health Organization, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization blamed the gap in vaccination programs for the emergence of virus variants that have fuelled fresh outbreaks in the developing world. "It has become abundantly clear that there will be no broad-based recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic without an end to the health crisis," they said in a joint op-ed in the Washington Post. "Access to vaccination is key to both."
Public Healthkcrw.com

Did coronavirus come from a lab leak in Wuhan? Some scientists say it’s credible

Xavier Becerra, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and former California Attorney General, told the World Health Organization on Tuesday that the U.S. wants to know more about where coronavirus came from. Today, President Biden asked the intelligence community for a report within 90 days to determine whether COVID stemmed from a “laboratory accident.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

WSJ Editorial Board: The virus lab theory's new credibility

--- In January 2020, international media began reporting about a virus spreading in the Chinese city of Wuhan. "The coronavirus could result in a global pandemic," said Sen. Tom Cotton on Jan. 30, 2020. "I would note that Wuhan has China's only biosafety level-four super laboratory that works with the world's most deadly pathogens to include, yes, coronavirus."
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
Public HealthPosted by
Washington Monthly

In India’s Covid Crisis, Echoes of a Colonial Past

The news from India this last month has been chilling. Record Covid-19 cases and deaths make headlines every day. On one day in May the country registered 4,529 deaths—the highest single-day total ever recorded anywhere on earth in a single day. These figures do not capture the pandemic’s fullest impact. There is reason to believe that both the rate of infection and the mortality rate are underreported. Burial grounds are running out of space, crematoria furnaces are melting from overuse, funeral pyres are burning round the clock to keep pace and hundreds of corpses were found floating down the river Ganges. How is it that a country that managed to stem the onslaught of Covid last year with fewer casualties than initially projected, whose premier boasted in January at the World Economic Forum of having “saved humanity from a big disaster” turned into the epicenter of the pandemic in weeks?
Africa's Forgotten Crisis

Africa’s Forgotten Crisis

World leaders need to act for children and youth struggling to survive and thrive. Here on the frontlines of violence, forced displacement, climate change-induced disasters, and COVID-19, an entire generation of children are at risk of being left so far behind they will never catch up. Fleeing the chaos and...
FitnessCNN

The latest on the pandemic and India's coronavirus crisis

Hong Kong gym superspreader event highlights risk for Covid-19 transmission in confined spaces, study says. A superspreader event at a Hong Kong fitness center highlights the risk of Covid-19 transmission in confined spaces with poor ventilation, according to a study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

World is at risk of 'vaccine apartheid', says WHO chief

Paris [France], May 18 (ANI): Highlighting the gap of vaccinations between high-income countries and low and lower-middle countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that the world is at risk of 'vaccine apartheid'. Speaking at the Paris Peace Forum Spring Meeting, Ghebreyesus said: "I think...
Global Health Governance from the Grassroots

Global Health Governance from the Grassroots

OXFORD – The World Health Assembly met last week amid a slew of proposals – most recently from the United Nations Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response – to create stronger, enforceable global rules for tackling future infectious disease outbreaks. A new global pandemic treaty, more robust and independent international institutions, and an international pandemic financing facility are all in the mix. But a bottom-up strategy might work better.