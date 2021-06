Green is the primary currency in Biomutant. No, no, your furry creature can’t smoke this stuff and have a wavy, wavy time, but they can buy improved weapons, armor, and other handy items to aid them on their quest to save the Tree of Life. The problem is, the game doesn’t really explain how to get Green until you actually come across the method, leaving you a little lost in its opening hours. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to get money in Biomutant, so you can get buying all that fancy gear.