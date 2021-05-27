Crowned Heads announces distribution for Belgium and Luxembourg

Starting immediately Crowned Heads cigars will be available in Belgium and Luxembourg through Media Rueda™ bv. “It’s been a privilege to watch the spark of an idea ignite and come to fruition in the formation of Media Rueda, and we are excited and proud to have them distributing Crowned Heads cigars in Belgium and Luxembourg. To imagine that someone might be enjoying one of our cigars while walking on the cobblestone streets of a beautiful, historic city such as Bruges is truly a dream come true,” said Jon Huber, partner and co-founder at Crowned Heads.