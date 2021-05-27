Cancel
Uvalde, TX

Garcia signs Our Lady of the Lake University

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde High School senior Esmy-Angelee Garcia poses with a display honoring her successful athletic career. During the May 18 signing day at UHS, Garcia, who has been on the varsity track team all four years of high school, committed to run track at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.

The Uvalde Leader-News

More success anticipated for UHS tennis

Despite the adversity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Uvalde High School tennis players enjoyed success during the 2020-21 school year. They won top district honors in team tennis last fall and top district honors in spring tennis play. “The pandemic wreaked havoc with our schedule and presented a lot of...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Fans get a chance to see nice facilities

As we get closer to the end of the present school year, I have been thinking back to the many games played by the Coyotes and the Lobos during the 2020-21 season. Because of scheduling difficulties, weather events, and pandemic quarantine rescheduling, it seems like Uvalde High School athletes played a lot of games on the road.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Fourth of July golf classic returns this summer

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Uvalde Fourth of July golf tournament was canceled. But the local golf classic will make a return to the local sporting scene this summer. On July 2-4, the 73rd Uvalde Fourth of July golf tournament will be conducted at Uvalde Memorial Golf Course.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos fall to T-M in Area softball playoffs

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway’s Cherokees won two softball series games over the Uvalde Lobos last weekend to claim the Area playoff title. Last Saturday evening at Jourdanton, the T-M girls posted a 13-6 win over the Lobos in the second game of the series. The Cherokees combined 12 hits with eight...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

James W. Young

James Willard Young, 89, of Reagan Wells, died May 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 29, 1931, at home in Primera, to Elva Mae (Hevron) and Rex Rosser Young. He was the second of four children. Growing up on the farm, some of his earliest memories...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

It’s a boy! Arellano

Kebrina Gutierrez and Raul Arellano of Uvalde announce the birth of their son, Raul Arellano III, on May 8, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches in length. He is welcomed by two sisters, 11-year-old Katelyn Zamora and 3-year-old Leila Zamora, and...
The Uvalde Leader-News

Alexa Luna places fifth in state 200-meter dash

Uvalde High School senior Alexa Luna placed fifth in the Class 4A 200-meter dash competition of the state track-and-field field at Austin Thursday evening. Luna, who qualified for the state meet in three events, recorded a time of 25.22 seconds to finish fifth in the event. Melissa senior Kaylee Lewis...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

2021 football dates released

The Uvalde Coyotes will play four home games and six road games next football season. They will begin the 2021 campaign with a home game against the Carrizo Springs Wildcats in the Honey Bowl on Aug. 27. Other home games will include Hondo on Sept. 10, La Vernia on Oct....
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Girls league basketball action is underway

Monday night girls’ high school league basketball competition is underway at Hondo. Tomorrow, the Uvalde girls will play two games in the Hondo High School Gym. They will face Bandera at 6:40 p.m. and then play Devine at 8:20 p.m. Games on May 17 will be played in the Hondo...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Youth tennis camp scheduled June 7-10

Uvalde summer tennis camp is scheduled for June 7-10 at the Terri Rambie Tennis Complex. On each of the four days, the camp will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The camp is open to 4-year-old boys and girls up to incoming high school ninth-graders. UHS tennis coaches Terri...
The Uvalde Leader-News

Uvalde High school golf program is on the upswing

With nearly everyone returning from a golf program that sent both the Lobos and the Coyotes to the regional tournament, Uvalde High School could be in for a terrific golf season in 2022. “At the recent regional tournament, our kids got a look at where they could be next season,”...
Somerset, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Coyotes wrap up bi-district baseball series against Somerset

Play in the best-of-three games bi-district baseball series between the Uvalde Coyotes and the Somerset Bulldogs was scheduled to wind up yesterday at Somerset. Game two of the series was set for an 11 a.m. start, while game three, if needed, was to begin approximately 30 minutes after the end of game two.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Remember when?:Fifty years ago: Albarado fights Muniz in Los Angeles

Judge, attorneys honored – Mickey R. Pennington, 38th Judicial District senior judge, was honored Tuesday when Law Day 2011 was observed at the county courthouse during a ceremony hosted by the Medina and Uvalde County Bar Association. Prior to unveiling a portrait of Pennington, Chief Justice of the Fourth Court of Appeals Catherine M. Stone read Pennington’s biography as prepared by Uvalde County First Assistant Auditor Marjorie Collins Kessler. Portraits were also unveiled in honor and memory of the late Taylor Nichols and the late Jack Ware, members of the local bar association. Pennington has been active in the community since 1977, devoting his time to groups including First United Methodist Church, Uvalde County Child Welfare Board, Uvalde Dale Evans Sheltered Day Care Inc. and Uvalde Cares for Children Inc. The 38th Judicial District Community Correctional Facility was established during Pennington’s tenure and is counted among the most respected correction centers, Stone said. During his tenure, the district established the first cluster court in Texas. Now, due to success, the state maintains 15 cluster courts.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Uvalde golf classic scheduled July 2-4

The 73rd Uvalde Fourth of July golf tournament will be conducted at Uvalde Memorial Golf Course on July 2-4. This year’s tournament is dedicated to the memory of the honorable William “Bill” McWhorter. Entry fee for the tourney is $175 per player. Deadline for entries is 4:30 p.m. on June 30. For more information on tournament entry, call 830-278-6155.
The Uvalde Leader-News

Uvalde High School girls compete in state track meet tonight

Tonight in Austin’s Mike Myers Stadium, Uvalde High School will have several athletes competing in the Class 4A state track-and-field meet. “We are still on cloud nine after qualifying these girls at the recent regional tournament,” said UHS head track coach Libby Gonzales. “The excitement has been unreal. These girls have been working very hard since we qualified. They hope to give their personal-best effort at state.”
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Cummings, ASU teammates win national title

The Angelo State University cheer team, including Aftyn Cummings of Uvalde, brought home a host of trophies, including one national title, from the College Classic National Invitational cheer competition held April 10-11 in Orlando, Florida. ASU’s 25-member co-ed cheer team entered two show cheer routines and competed in stunt group...
Crystal City, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Coyotes top Crystal City Javelinas to clinch district title

The Uvalde Coyotes are the District 30-4A baseball champions. They overcame adverse weather conditions and a lengthy road trip to Jourdanton to complete their district schedule with a 3-2 victory over the Crystal City Javelinas Saturday afternoon. Because of rain and wet field conditions, the site for the game, originally...
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

Uvalde bests Ptown in final two games

Despite winning the opening game of the three-game bi-district series with Uvalde, Pleasanton’s season ended in the bi-district round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The Lady Eagles (8-14) lost to Uvalde 27-2 in five innings on Friday after a two-hour rain delay. Uvalde closed the series with...
Pleasanton, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos win bi-district series

After losing the opening game of the series, the Uvalde Lobos came back to crush the Pleasanton Eagles in the other two games to win the bi-district softball playoff. Because of rain and wet conditions, the playing site for games two and three were moved to Jourdanton. Last Friday night,...