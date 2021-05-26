All Wine and Dine in Tuscaloosa

With summer fast approaching and Tuscaloosa’s businesses returning to a sense of normalcy (but safely, of course!), we are thrilled to get out and about with our friends and family. It feels like it’s been a long time coming. And, it just so happens that yesterday was National Wine Day, so what other way to celebrate than wining and dining at some of the eclectic places we have around town. Below we have compiled a list of a few places to wine and dine the best way we know how in Tuscaloosa.