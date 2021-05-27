Prudent Innovations Drive Conagra (CAG), High Costs Persist

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned PurpleÂ® Mattress, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 7,308,792 shares of its Class A common stock to be sold by Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P., Coliseum Co-Invest Debt Fund, L.P., Blackwell Partners LLC "“ Series A, and Coliseum Capital Co-Invest III, L.P. (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"). The shares of Class A common stock are being sold at a price of $30.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 1,096,318 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Selling Stockholders at the same price per share. The offering is expected to close on May 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.