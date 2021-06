Epic Games' Unreal Engine has been a part of gaming since 1998, pushing the envelope on what consoles and computers are capable of with each new iteration of its software. If there's one constant to the Unreal Engine though, it's the signature logo that makes good use of a very edgy vowel to establish its brand. Resembling the type of "U" that you'd expect to see doodled in a high school textbook, Unreal is once again changing the design of its logo, with the end result not being that different.