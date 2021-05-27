Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Samsung Releases Minimum Viable Galaxy Upcycling

By Roger Cheng
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a tragedy every time a modern smartphone is tossed into e-waste. We prefer to find another life for these bundles of useful hardware. But given all the on-board barriers erected by manufacturers, it’s impractical to repurpose smartphones without their support. A bit of good news on this front is Samsung testing the waters with a public beta of their “Galaxy Upcycling at Home” program, turning a few select devices into SmartThings sensor nodes.

hackaday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home Devices#Samsung Galaxy#Smartphones#Open Beta#Public Beta#Home#Ifixit#Xda Developers#Samsung Engineers#Releases#Launch Functionality#Open Hardware#Manufacturers#Smartthings Sensor Nodes#E Waste#Makers#Original Promise#Today#Turning#Hacking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

These are the Best Google Fi Phones: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Pixel 5, Motorola One 5G Ace, and more!

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, finding a device that fits your budget is not difficult. But choosing amongst some of the best phones can be a little difficult if you’re hoping to use it with a flexible carrier plan. Google Fi is a virtual network operator that offers such flexibility, with support for unlocked phones ranging from budget up to the top flagships. While Google Fi is said to work on every iOS and Android device regardless of whether they are cheap or expensive, certain features that the MVNO offers are limited to those certified for use with the network. Hence, this article consists of a list that we think are the best options to consider for Google Fi since they can make the best use of the plans and features offered.
Technologylaptopmag.com

Samsung partnering with AMD to develop a next-gen Exynos mobile chip — and it comes with ray-tracing

AMD reveals Samsung's next flagship Exynos mobile chip will feature its RDNA 2 architecture, bringing ray tracing and variable rate shading features to smartphone devices. Announced at Computex Taipei (via The Verge), Samsung and AMD have partnered up to develop the next Exynos mobile system on a chip (SoC), which is expected to give Samsung Galaxy smartphones (and possible future Galaxy laptops) a significant upgrade in graphics.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 mass production has begun

I just don't see anything with the Fold3 that would make me want to change from my Fold2.... If this were the size of the Huawei Mate X2, with the same cameras as the Samsung Whatever Ultra, then I'd consider it. Don't really need S-pen functionality, personally. Just seems like a marginal increase.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Samsung Exynos chip with AMD graphics to bring ray-tracing to mobile

Two years after announcing plans to bring AMD graphics to Samsung Exynos mobile chips, it looks like the first of those chips could be ready to launch soon. During a Computex keynote, AMD’s Lisa Su said that Samsung’s “next flagship” mobile system-on-a-chip would feature custom graphics from AMD featuring the company’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture.
Electronicstechnobezz.com

Best Chargers For Samsung Galaxy S8 2021

Samsung has a whole range of smartphones in its popular Galaxy series. The Galaxy S8 is one of them. An advantage that this device has is its long battery life. So, when you charge your smartphone fully, it gets you going for quite a decent time period before it runs out of juice. One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the Quick Charge technology incorporated into it. This ensures that the charging time taken to ensure your smartphone has the required charge always is quite less. The charger that comes along with your handset supports this functionality. You can take your pick from wall chargers, solar chargers, car chargers or even power banks depending on what best meets your needs. This list gives you some suggestions for choosing a charger from each of the above types. Here are some of the best chargers for Samsung Galaxy S8.
SoftwareAndroid Authority

Will Nvidia follow AMD by offering ray tracing on mobile?

Nevertheless, Arm reiterated to Android Authority that it was indeed working on the tech. Nvidia has ruled out bringing ray tracing to mobile devices for now. The company says its Geforce Now streaming service is a better solution for now. Arm has however confirmed that it’s working on ray tracing...
ComputersAndroid Authority

15 best Android emulators for PC and Mac of 2021

We talk a lot about emulating computer experiences on our phones. Let's look at the best Android emulators!. There are a lot of valid reasons why someone would want to run Android emulators on their PC. App developers may be trying to test their application before shipping it out. Gamers may want to use a mouse and keyboard on their games. Maybe you just want it there to have it. In any case, Android emulation on PC is possible and it’s a lot easier than it used to be. Some old favorites either left the space or became unusable at some point (Andy, AmiduOS, and Leapdroid), but everything else here should work okay for most people. Here are the best Android emulators for PC and Mac.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Chrome Labs Steps Closer To Your Chromebook With New Update

Google has now pushed its upcoming Chrome Labs features one step closer to completion for the Chromebook platform. That’s based on recent reports from Android Police, which spotted the feature now rolling out on the Dev Channel for Chrome OS. The new feature acts as a way for users to...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung May 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

The May 2021 security update or patch has started rolling out for a number of Samsung devices including the likes of the Galaxy S21 and more. As we’ve seen previously with older patches, the May security patch isn’t technically fully released yet even though Samsung has started its rollout to selected smartphones. Google follows a pattern of rolling out the update to its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, this month landing on May 3.
InternetAndroid Police

Google Photos is preparing some Material You design tweaks

At Google I/O 2021, we witnessed the biggest shakeup to Google's design language in years in the form of Material You. While it's all about personalization, rounded corners and bigger headers are also a part of the deal. We're now seeing evidence that this design philosophy will soon extend to Google's apps.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Chromebooks might soon be able to stream Android apps from phones

Microsoft and Samsung enjoy a rather cozy partnership that integrates Samsung’s Android phones and Windows 10 PCs almost seamlessly. On select models, one can even run Android apps on desktops and laptops as if they were native Windows programs. It seems almost ironic, then, that Android and Chrome OS don’t have that, considering they’re made by one and the same company. The could be changing soon and the Chrome OS Phone Hub could indeed allow users to stream apps from their phone to their Chromebook.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

A Snapdragon-branded Asus phone just surfaced online

Is this the Snapdragon-branded gaming phone that we heard about late last year?. A Snapdragon-branded Asus phone has surfaced on China’s TENAA website. The listing reveals a phone with what appears to be a Snapdragon 888 processor, large OLED screen, and a 3.5mm port. One possibility is that this is...
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

▶ Not enough storage space available: problem with WhatsApp

Surely more than once you have encountered this WhatsApp problem: there is not enough storage space available. Something that prevents you from downloading the latest version or update of WhatsApp. What leaves you at a disadvantage: you can’t use WhatsApp because it forces you to install the latest version, but you can’t download the update either. Well, here we have a tutorial so you can free up the necessary storage space and carry out all these steps. And without losing anything.
Electronicsgetindianews.com

Samsung Galaxy Sam Virtual Assistant Details Explained!

Sam is the new software in the block and it seems like that it is going to make you forget all about Bixby, a production house that focuses on visual art are the makers of the new virtual assistant which they have designed for Samsung and the name of the virtual assistant is going to be Sam which is the successor of the long-running virtual assistant which has therein Samsung for a long time naming Bixby.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Samsung Galaxy A03s, a smartphone for all budgets

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is shaping up to be a new budget smartphone with which the South Korean giant wants to reach any user, even those who have a tighter budget, and who allow the purchase of their new smartphone to be fine-tuned. This terminal would be above the Galaxy A02.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab patent-based concept renders showcase a tri-fold design

Samsung has been developing foldable display technology in recent years, as highlighted by its patents in this area. A recent patent listing at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) shows that the company was working on a design titled ‘Method and device for providing (a) user interface in (an) electronic device having foldable display’. The patent was published on May 21, 2021, and gives an insight into the possible usage scenarios of such a multi-foldable device.