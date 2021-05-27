Samsung Releases Minimum Viable Galaxy Upcycling

Samsung has a whole range of smartphones in its popular Galaxy series. The Galaxy S8 is one of them. An advantage that this device has is its long battery life. So, when you charge your smartphone fully, it gets you going for quite a decent time period before it runs out of juice. One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the Quick Charge technology incorporated into it. This ensures that the charging time taken to ensure your smartphone has the required charge always is quite less. The charger that comes along with your handset supports this functionality. You can take your pick from wall chargers, solar chargers, car chargers or even power banks depending on what best meets your needs. This list gives you some suggestions for choosing a charger from each of the above types. Here are some of the best chargers for Samsung Galaxy S8.