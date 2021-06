After unanimously approving a $100,000 match commitment with the City of Carroll to support a Carroll County Conservation application for rehabilitation on a portion of the Sauk Rail Trail, the Board of Supervisors were presented with the opportunity to assist in resurfacing of another county trail. Earlier this week, Katie Mason, who is the Executive Director for Main Street Coon Rapids, met with supervisors to discuss their plan for the Riverside Trail. Like Carroll County Conservation, they will be applying for a portion of a total of $5 million in grants being offered by the Iowa Transportation Commission strictly for repairs and rehabilitation of existing trail systems. Mason says the timing is right to not only aid with much-needed repairs, but it will also set the stage for future expansion.