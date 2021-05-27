Cancel
Centertown, KY

A World War II sailor's story: F3c Welborn Lee Ashby

 6 days ago

CENTERTOWN, Ky. — Fireman Third Class Welborn Lee Ashby was born Oct. 19, 1917, in Centertown, Kentucky. The second of six children to parents Otis and Inez Ashby. Welborn was nicknamed “Tiddly” as a child because of his fondness for playing Tiddlywinks with his friends. He, along with his two sisters and three brothers, worked on the family farm. Welborn graduated from Centertown High School in 1936 and enlisted in the Navy Sept. 24, 1940. On Nov. 15, 1940, he boarded the Battleship USS West Virginia bound for Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

