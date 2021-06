Amgen is vying to bolster its immunology drug portfolio and it is paying $400 million to do it. The sum gives it a share of an antibody from Kyowa Kirin that offers a new way of treating atopic dermatitis and potentially other inflammatory disorders. But a blockbuster Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drug already treats this condition and others are in the chase for this market, so the partners will need to post strong results in pivotal studies to show they can compete.