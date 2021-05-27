Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coon Rapids, IA

Coon Rapids community teams up to raise funding for Riverside Trail makeover

By Katherine Kealey
carrollspaper.com
 6 days ago

The Main Street Committee of Coon Rapids is working to raise funding for the resurfacing of Riverside Trail. In 2018, Coon Rapids went through a community visioning process called Iowa Living Roadway Program with Trees Forever. From the process, the community identified four priority projects. Initially, the Main Street Committee planned to join the two separate paths of the trail to create a continuous loop.

www.carrollspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coon Rapids, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carroll, IA
Carroll County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#County Council#City Council#Town Council#Trees Forever#Coon Rapids Main#Jeo Consulting#Creating Great Places#Riverside Trail#Trail Systems#White Rock Conservancy#Cyclists#In Kind Labor#Baby Strollers#Funding Availability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Supervisors Unanimously Approve Rescinding Mask Resolution. Also Lift Requirements For All But Judicial Floor At Courthouse

Like most schools, organizations, municipalities and businesses across the country, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors revisited their mask resolution after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines were altered late last week. Chair, Gene Meiners, says a countywide mask resolution is not really viable anymore and he wanted to hear from the other supervisors before a decision was made. Rich Ruggles says they are in a ring-of-fire position but wants to make a special request.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

A Second Carroll County Trail Rehabilitation Project Is Presented To Supervisors

After unanimously approving a $100,000 match commitment with the City of Carroll to support a Carroll County Conservation application for rehabilitation on a portion of the Sauk Rail Trail, the Board of Supervisors were presented with the opportunity to assist in resurfacing of another county trail. Earlier this week, Katie Mason, who is the Executive Director for Main Street Coon Rapids, met with supervisors to discuss their plan for the Riverside Trail. Like Carroll County Conservation, they will be applying for a portion of a total of $5 million in grants being offered by the Iowa Transportation Commission strictly for repairs and rehabilitation of existing trail systems. Mason says the timing is right to not only aid with much-needed repairs, but it will also set the stage for future expansion.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Supervisors Will Return To County Mask Resolution At Monday’s Meeting

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing a change to nationwide mask wearing recommendations on Thursday, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors has included a discussion on the county’s mask resolution in the agenda for their next meeting. They will convene Monday, May 17 at 9 a.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Carroll County Courthouse. In addition to the that resolution, a public hearing on the Rise broadband property lease will be held at 9:30 a.m. and they will also discuss the radio system. Other routine business includes a proclamation for Mental Health Month, review for approval of utility permits and bids for box culvert projects and a discussion on a flashing beacon at the corner of county roads M68 and E16, west of Breda. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to submit questions or comments on agenda items prior to Monday’s meeting can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Sauk Rail Trail Funding Returns To Carroll County Supervisors’ Agenda At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will convene Monday for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. The first item on the agenda is continued discussion on a partnership between the county and the City of Carroll to provide local match funds for an Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) grant for improvements to the Sauk Rail Trail. The board will then hear from their IT staff on security measures at the courthouse door followed by the appointment of a commission to redraw the county’s election districts. The board will close the meeting with approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Carroll County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a reduction in acres on county property and manure management annual updates. The Monday, May 10 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The proceedings will be livestreamed and details on how to attend remotely along with the meeting agenda can be found included with this story on our website.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Board acts on Sauk Trail funds, raises health insurance rates

Carroll County Engineer Zac Andersen was first on the agenda at the Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting on Monday. He presented two utility permits to the board, the first for West Central Rural Water for a road crossing between Sections 34 and 35 of Kniest Township. The second was for MidAmerican Energy for a fiber line from Carroll to Westside that originally was planned for 200th Street and changed to 210 Street due to many obstacles. Both permits were approved.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll And Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Schedule Weapons Permit Classes

The Carroll and Crawford County Sheriff’s Offices have announced dates for upcoming permit to carry classes. In Carroll County, the classes are free of charge to county residents, providing them with certification to acquire a permit to carry which also acts as a permit to purchase. The first scheduled class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 with the second on Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. Both will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. Proof of residency is required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these classes will be limited to 20 people each and registration is required. This can be done by calling the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393 and then selecting option one. The class is free but there is a charge of $50 for the permit itself and this payment needs to be brought to the class. Participants will also need to print off and bring with them the permit application, which can be found by following the link included below. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their permit to carry class on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center at 1119 1st Ave. North, Denison. There is a $20 charge for Crawford County residents. The class fee raises to $40 per person for out of county residents. They will be limiting their session to 22 people and registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 712-263-2146 with questions or to be added to the list.