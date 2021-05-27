Cancel
Religion

Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

By AP Wire
Times Leader
 6 days ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it on Wednesday.

