Once upon a time, say a whole two or three years ago, "they" told us to change our passwords regularly. The thinking was that if someone had your Facebook or email password, they could log in to your account to, I don't know, check up on your posts and emails? If they had your bank or credit union password, they could transfer money. The theory was that changing your passwords frequently would eventually lock these people out of your account, no harm, no foul. And it would, but there's a problem.