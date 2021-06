Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this section, we’ll show you how to find more cosmetics for your Mekton. After meeting with Gizmo in Biomutant, you’ll soon have access to your very own Mekton. This robotic mech lets you easily walk around The Deadzone because you can use it to suck up all the goop that would kill you otherwise. Your Mekton starts with a few different cosmetic options, but there are 14 Wrekboxes out in the world that give you even more options. Check out our location guide below to find all of them.