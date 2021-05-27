St. Louis Hip-Hop Fusion Band iLLPHONICS Goes Its Own Way
In a St. Louis basement one recent weekday evening, the six members of local hip-hop fusion mainstay iLLPHONICS plugged in their gear and got to work. Emcee Larry Morris read his lyrics from the screen of an iPhone placed on a music stand. Keyboardists Chaz Brew and Keith Moore traded licks and vocals just a few feet away from each other. Simon Chervitz offered funky basslines while guitarist Kevin Koehler alternated between rhythm parts and solos.