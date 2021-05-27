Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Hip-Hop Fusion Band iLLPHONICS Goes Its Own Way

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a St. Louis basement one recent weekday evening, the six members of local hip-hop fusion mainstay iLLPHONICS plugged in their gear and got to work. Emcee Larry Morris read his lyrics from the screen of an iPhone placed on a music stand. Keyboardists Chaz Brew and Keith Moore traded licks and vocals just a few feet away from each other. Simon Chervitz offered funky basslines while guitarist Kevin Koehler alternated between rhythm parts and solos.

news.stlpublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Music Stand#Fusion#Rock Music#Soul Music#New Music#Gospel Music#Sound Of Music#Iphone#Webster University#Illphonics#Musicians#Old School R B#Lyrics#Song Arrangements#Computer Crafted Beats#Funky Basslines#Purple Piano Society#Guitarist Kevin Koehler#Emcee Larry Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dashboard Confessional bringing 'Unplugged Tour' to the Pageant

Dashboard Confessional’s “Unplugged Tour” at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 7:30 p.m. Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay are also on the bill. Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15. Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The name “Live From the Ride” is a play...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

With fashion shows and collection drops on pause, designer Brandin Vaughn considers his next era

For Brandin Vaughn, a self-taught seamster who describes himself as a “very structured, tailored designer,” the pandemic forced him to rethink his approach. Since opening shop in 2018, Vaughn and his boutique at 2604 Cherokee Street have become a hallmark of St. Louis’ fashion community, known for women’s evening and ready-to-wear apparel. The taut clothes are created with flair, and Vaughn is known to add a bell sleeve or hood for drama. But this year, he created his first line of sweat suits, custom tie-dyed to keep them fashion-forward. And for his next collection, after finally getting out to Los Angeles this spring, Vaughn designed looks for travel and leisure using stretchy and transitional fabrics, textiles that he says he would not have previously considered if not for the extra time at home.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

'She Is Her, I Am She' art exhibit explores Black womanhood, beauty and fashion

ST. LOUIS — Parkway North grad’s art collection featured in bottom level of Saks Fifth Avenue art gallery. Upon exiting the lower level escalators at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Plaza Frontenac Mall, you’ll immediately become fascinated by the works in Shevaré Perry’s “She Is Her, I Am She,” art exhibition. The collection includes mixed media collages, digital portraits and poetry that explore Black womanhood, beauty, and fashion.
Creve Coeur, MOstlmag.com

Three Tidbits: New chef at Cobalt, adult prom at 9 Mile Garden, defying Provel dissers

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Rockwell Beer Co. Is Opening a Second Location in Francis Park

Already a beloved community gathering place, Francis Park is about to get even more popular — and delicious. The south city park, located in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, will be the site of the forthcoming Rockwell Beer Garden, a food counter, concession stand and outdoor dining and gathering space launched by the craft brewery, Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-256-1657).
Saint Louis, MOKSDK

5 On Your Side's Allie Corey welcomes second child

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side anchor Allie Corey and her husband Lucas welcomed a new little bundle of joy into the world this weekend. Jameson Corey was born on Saturday evening, a day before his dad's birthday, at 8 pounds, 2 ounces. "Welcome Jameson Corey 💙💙 A week...
Saint Louis, MOKMBC.com

Budweiser celebrates American pride with new cans that raises money for Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced Monday that it’s “celebrating American pride all summer long” with the release of a new patriotic-themed line of cans. What makes the celebration even more patriotic is that $1 from every case sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members.