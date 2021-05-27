Square Enix announce Dragon Quest 12

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. I'm Japanese and I grew up on these game. DQ3 was revolutionary where - to the best of my knowledge - for the first time you can create your own character(s) and form your party with whatever combination of class you wanted, compared to DQ1 and 2 where you either had no other party members, or you played through a linear story-line with set characters. The scope (in map size, depth of story, and gameplay) was so much bigger than the previous iterations too. This game was the entry into RPGs for many of my generation and was so popular that supposedly Enix stopped launching games on weekdays to prevent kids from skipping school on launch day.