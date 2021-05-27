Cancel
Square Enix announce Dragon Quest 12

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's like a Dragon Quest for adults" Today, Square Enix celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Dragon Quest series, announcing a handful of new games and spin-offs from the JRPG series. The biggest reveal was the announcement of Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate, the next mainline game following 2017's Dragon Quest 11. While the developers didn't reveal too much about it, DQ12 certainly sounds like a darker, moodier take on the series, with Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii saying, "it's like a Dragon Quest for adults".

