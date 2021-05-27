Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

City Council approves sidewalk, guardrail on blind curve

By Douglas Burns
carrollspaper.com
 6 days ago

A resident of southern Carroll says the City Council may very well have made a lifesaving decision when the elected officials voted Monday to fund a sidewalk and associated guardrail on the easterly side of Main Street and Timberline Road on a curve that can obscure walkers and bikers and motorized vehicles to drivers.

www.carrollspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
Carroll, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardrail#Road Construction#Home Construction#Main Street#Elected Officials#The City Council#Sauk Rail Trail#Pedestrians#Vehicles#Timberline Road#Timberline Rd#Hillcrest Drive#Rolling Hills#Southern Carroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Supervisors Unanimously Approve Rescinding Mask Resolution. Also Lift Requirements For All But Judicial Floor At Courthouse

Like most schools, organizations, municipalities and businesses across the country, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors revisited their mask resolution after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines were altered late last week. Chair, Gene Meiners, says a countywide mask resolution is not really viable anymore and he wanted to hear from the other supervisors before a decision was made. Rich Ruggles says they are in a ring-of-fire position but wants to make a special request.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Supervisors Will Return To County Mask Resolution At Monday’s Meeting

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing a change to nationwide mask wearing recommendations on Thursday, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors has included a discussion on the county’s mask resolution in the agenda for their next meeting. They will convene Monday, May 17 at 9 a.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Carroll County Courthouse. In addition to the that resolution, a public hearing on the Rise broadband property lease will be held at 9:30 a.m. and they will also discuss the radio system. Other routine business includes a proclamation for Mental Health Month, review for approval of utility permits and bids for box culvert projects and a discussion on a flashing beacon at the corner of county roads M68 and E16, west of Breda. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to submit questions or comments on agenda items prior to Monday’s meeting can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.
Carroll, IARadio Iowa

$1 million state grant sought for repaving Sauk Rail Trail

The Carroll City Council has approved providing $100,000 in matching funds if a state grant application to repave part of the Sauk Rail Trail comes through. The 33-mile trail runs from Swan Lake State Park just southeast of Carroll to Lake View, near Black Hawk Lake State Park. Carroll City Council member Carolyn Siemann says she’s gotten feedback on the project from residents.
Coon Rapids, IAcarrollspaper.com

Coon Rapids gains support for trail plan

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors weekly meeting on Monday included the following items:. River Side Trail Funding — Main Street Coon Rapids Executive Director Katie Mason presented to the board that the Main Street committee and city will be applying for a federal DOT grant in the sum of $630,000. They asked the board to pledge $50,000 if approved for the grant. They have already received pledges from the City of Coon Rapids, County Conservation, and Creating Great Places. They will resurface dilapidated areas on their current bike trails. The board approved support in this project.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Council Approves Buy-In For $1 Million Sauk Rail Trail Improvements Grant

On Monday night, the Carroll City Council unanimously approved a $100,000 allocation to support a grant application for repairs and improvements on a segment of the Sauk Rail Trail. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, told council members the Iowa Transportation Commission has set aside $5 million to fund rehabilitation trail projects. This, he adds, is not one of their usual offerings as grants generally address new construction and this is a great opportunity.
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Council eyes 3% salary increases for city employees

Carroll city employees — both union and non-union — were expected to receive 3 percent annual salary and pay increases beginning July 1 under a resolution before the City Council Monday night. The pay hike stemmed from union contracts with both the police force and Public Works Department. Under the...
Sac County, IA1380kcim.com

Awaiting Official Report On Tuesday Afternoon Sac County Accident

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at U.S. Highway 20 and County Road M54 north of Sac City at approximately 4:12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up for some time as emergency responders worked to aid those involved and clear the accident scene. Carroll Broadcasting has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and will bring you more details as soon as the official accident report becomes available.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Carroll Police call log May 10, 2021

12:54 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 100 block of South Main Street. 6:39 a.m. — Report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Heires Avenue. 9:51 a.m. — Nuisance complaint in the 1000 block of North Carroll Street. 10:49 a.m. — Assisted with a...
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Sauk Rail Trail Funding Returns To Carroll County Supervisors’ Agenda At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will convene Monday for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. The first item on the agenda is continued discussion on a partnership between the county and the City of Carroll to provide local match funds for an Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) grant for improvements to the Sauk Rail Trail. The board will then hear from their IT staff on security measures at the courthouse door followed by the appointment of a commission to redraw the county’s election districts. The board will close the meeting with approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Carroll County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a reduction in acres on county property and manure management annual updates. The Monday, May 10 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The proceedings will be livestreamed and details on how to attend remotely along with the meeting agenda can be found included with this story on our website.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Board acts on Sauk Trail funds, raises health insurance rates

Carroll County Engineer Zac Andersen was first on the agenda at the Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting on Monday. He presented two utility permits to the board, the first for West Central Rural Water for a road crossing between Sections 34 and 35 of Kniest Township. The second was for MidAmerican Energy for a fiber line from Carroll to Westside that originally was planned for 200th Street and changed to 210 Street due to many obstacles. Both permits were approved.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Bar crawl supports county’s fire departments, small-town bars

A recent bar crawl, in addition to bolstering some of Carroll County’s drinking establishments, gave participants an opportunity to give back. The event, which gathered more than 350 people on six buses and at six bars, raised money for the 12 fire departments in Carroll County, in addition to supporting the bus drivers who transported the bargoers.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll And Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Schedule Weapons Permit Classes

The Carroll and Crawford County Sheriff’s Offices have announced dates for upcoming permit to carry classes. In Carroll County, the classes are free of charge to county residents, providing them with certification to acquire a permit to carry which also acts as a permit to purchase. The first scheduled class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 with the second on Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. Both will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. Proof of residency is required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these classes will be limited to 20 people each and registration is required. This can be done by calling the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393 and then selecting option one. The class is free but there is a charge of $50 for the permit itself and this payment needs to be brought to the class. Participants will also need to print off and bring with them the permit application, which can be found by following the link included below. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their permit to carry class on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center at 1119 1st Ave. North, Denison. There is a $20 charge for Crawford County residents. The class fee raises to $40 per person for out of county residents. They will be limiting their session to 22 people and registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 712-263-2146 with questions or to be added to the list.