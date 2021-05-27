City Council approves sidewalk, guardrail on blind curve

The Carroll and Crawford County Sheriff’s Offices have announced dates for upcoming permit to carry classes. In Carroll County, the classes are free of charge to county residents, providing them with certification to acquire a permit to carry which also acts as a permit to purchase. The first scheduled class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 with the second on Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. Both will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. Proof of residency is required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these classes will be limited to 20 people each and registration is required. This can be done by calling the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393 and then selecting option one. The class is free but there is a charge of $50 for the permit itself and this payment needs to be brought to the class. Participants will also need to print off and bring with them the permit application, which can be found by following the link included below. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their permit to carry class on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center at 1119 1st Ave. North, Denison. There is a $20 charge for Crawford County residents. The class fee raises to $40 per person for out of county residents. They will be limiting their session to 22 people and registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 712-263-2146 with questions or to be added to the list.