Biomutant Old World Vaults: how to open the Suburbia Vault and others
Here's how to open any Old World Vault in Biomutant. Biomutant rather quickly ramps up the number of side quests to complete across its massive map, but among all of them some of the most perplexing are the Old World Vaults. Places like the Suburbia Vault just seem to never open. Why is that? Below we'll walk you through how to open any Old World Vault in Biomutant, both in the intended manner and with a strange and admittedly quite cheaty exploit.www.rockpapershotgun.com