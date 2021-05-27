Biomutant Old World Vaults: how to open the Suburbia Vault and others

Destiny's first-ever raid, the Vault of Glass, has finally returned in Destiny 2. While any memories you might have of developer Bungie's classic six-player activity will serve you well in returning to the Vault, not everything is as it was before. The raid has been revamped in this new version, adding new enemies like Champions and Harpies, and making slight tweaks to the puzzles, encounters, and secrets hidden along the way. We've scoured the raid to find everything it has to offer, and with the guide below, you can best every one of the Vault's challenges.