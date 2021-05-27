Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biomutant Old World Vaults: how to open the Suburbia Vault and others

By Ollie Toms
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's how to open any Old World Vault in Biomutant. Biomutant rather quickly ramps up the number of side quests to complete across its massive map, but among all of them some of the most perplexing are the Old World Vaults. Places like the Suburbia Vault just seem to never open. Why is that? Below we'll walk you through how to open any Old World Vault in Biomutant, both in the intended manner and with a strange and admittedly quite cheaty exploit.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadzone#Rocket League#Rock Paper Shotgun#Suburbia Vault#Multiple Vaults#Side Quests#Magic#Photo Mode#Existence#Pc Games#Free Gifts#The Game#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Warzone Vault Keycards: How to open the Nakatomi Vault explained

The Nakatomi Vault is the biggest secret in Warzone's recent mid-season Reloaded update. As part of the new Nakatomi landmark, you can explore multiple floors of the iconic tower from the original Die Hard - and stumble upon some unique themed objectives. These all allow you to acquire Keycards to...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Vault of Glass — Templar boss guide

The Templar battle might’ve been preceded by a couple of encounters that gave you a quick glance at the mechanics, but it’s now time to fight the boss itself. The encounter has important concepts such as detainment, teleports, and extra mobs that can make it a brutal affair. In any case, here’s our guide to help you with the Templar boss fight in Destiny 2‘s Vault of Glass raid.
Video GamesComicBook

Biomutant Review: A Beautiful Open-World Game That Lacks a Narrative

Biomutant presents a sprawling open world for players to explore, but lacks any sort of strong narrative to keep them invested. When players first open Biomutant, the unnamed narrator states that the game has "an unusual story" shortly before they begin to customize their character. Unfortunately, that "unusual story" seems to be an immensely generic quest-driven narrative that turns the exploration of a gorgeous post-apocalyptic world into a tedious journey.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Biomutant Old World Gadget Locations Guide

An Old World Gadget is essentially a type of collectible in Biomutant, collecting which gains you rewards like weapons and XP. Our Biomutant Old World Gadget Locations Guide takes a dig into the locations of all the Old World Gadgets you can find in Biomutant. Biomutant Old World Gadget Locations.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Biomutant review – open world by numbers

There’s been a lot of talk over the past few years about repetitive open-world game design, and Biomutant is the worst example of it that I’ve seen to date. From conquering tribal outposts to battling each region’s ‘worldeater’ boss, each new area in Biomutant typically starts strong, and then repeats the exact same process until it loses any appeal.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Biomutant Open-World RPG Out Now on All Platforms

Game developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic has recently announced the official launch of video game Biomutant on all platforms worldwide. The open-world post-apocalyptic Wung-Fu fable RPG is now available worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The suggested retail price for this game is $59.99. Biomutant’s ever-evolving...
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2 Vault Of Glass Guide: How To Beat Every Encounter And Find All Hidden Chests And Collectibles

Destiny's first-ever raid, the Vault of Glass, has finally returned in Destiny 2. While any memories you might have of developer Bungie's classic six-player activity will serve you well in returning to the Vault, not everything is as it was before. The raid has been revamped in this new version, adding new enemies like Champions and Harpies, and making slight tweaks to the puzzles, encounters, and secrets hidden along the way. We've scoured the raid to find everything it has to offer, and with the guide below, you can best every one of the Vault's challenges.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Welcome to Biomutant: Highly Anticipated Open-World-RPG is Out Now Worldwide!

It all started out with an announcement at gamescom back in 2017… After all the years of anticipation, it feels surreal to us that the time has finally come. Open-world, post-apocalyptic Wung-Fu fable RPG Biomutant is now available worldwide on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC. Biomutant’s ever-evolving hero has been...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

What Floor is the Vault in Warzone?

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 have reached their halfway points. This halfway mark introduced Season 3 Reloaded. New updates to guns and the games themselves are made but one, in particular, is most prominent of all. The new update brought a new limited-time...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute: Return to the Vault of Glass

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest in gaming. Today, Editor-In-Chief Josh Reding joins Lord Cognito to discuss the re-release of the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2. This is the first raid for the free-to-play crowd. It is also the first of the Destiny 1 raids to be brought into the next-generation.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Biomutant’s Open World and Inspirations Are Its Ultimate Downfall

“Biomutant is an open-world post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable. Basically, in terms of structure, it’s like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild I guess, but the feedback that we have been getting over the years is that it’s a strange weird good mix between Ratchet & Clank, Devil May Cry, Batman Arkham, yeah and a couple of other influences. So its truly an open world game, 8 by 8 kilometers filled with a lot of weird events and fun things to find.”