A Plague Of Cannibal Mice Is Swarming Southeast Australian Farms And Homes
Today in "welcome to Australia, the following horrifying animals are heading your way" news, the country is being hit with a plague of mice. According to reporting system Mouse Alert, areas around the southeast coast are seeing high mouse abundance, with Victoria, New South Wales and Brisbane hit the hardest. Mice numbers have been high for months, but the problem is getting worse as the country heads into winter, and the mice are seeking shelter indoors.www.iflscience.com