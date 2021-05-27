Rocket Community Fund, Home Depot plan to upgrade apartments for homeless vets in Detroit

The Rocket Community Fund and The Home Depot Foundation announced Thursday an investment that would renovate permanent housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Detroit.

The money will go to renovate a facility in Highland Park that is operated by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. Renovations will include 61 new apartments with kitchenettes, upgraded fixtures and renovated common areas to serve as permanent, sustainable housing.

“Everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes from stable housing; especially our nation’s heroes,” Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner said in a release. “Veteran homelessness is a crisis in our country, but we are confident that we can solve it in Detroit by 2026 – while continuing to support Built for Zero’s ongoing efforts to end veteran homelessness across the nation.”

The national Built for Zero initiative looks to help communities with data-driven methods to reduce veteran and chronic homelessness.

“Thanks to the vision of our partners, and the new permanent housing facility at 211 Glendale, the community is one step closer to ending veteran homelessness in Detroit,” said Rosanne Haggerty, President of Community Solutions. “This conversion models one important and innovative way that communities can expand access to safe, permanent housing for its veterans.”