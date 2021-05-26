Cancel
Healdsburg, CA

Hopeful monsters

sonomawest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealdsburg High School recently collaborated with the Healdsburg Junior High School on a unique art project, which featured soft sculptures created with anthropomorphized traits and self-reflection in mind and culminated in an exhibit that was held this week at the old Cerri building on 3 North Street. Through a process...

www.sonomawest.com
Healdsburg, CA
#Art#Healdsburg High School#Character Traits#Soft Sculptures#Self Reflection#Mind#Human Characteristics#External Stressors
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Healdsburg, CANapa Valley Register

Single Thread team joins plant-based Little Saint project

Opening later this summer in downtown Healdsburg, Little Saint will be a gathering place for food, music, art, and conversations. Located in the building formerly known as Shed, the 10,000-square-foot Little Saint will continue the tradition of its predecessor by offering a farm-forward destination to enjoy a meal or a glass of wine while discovering new music, artists and ideas.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Petaluma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Petaluma fourth grader earns Striking Spark award

Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) has awarded a recipient of this year’s Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The 2021 winner is Violet Cole, a fourth grader from McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma. “Since I have met...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Publishers’ Corner

Restaurants are opening! In the May 1 issue, we featured the much-awaited reopening of Café Citti. Although Linda and Luca have moved their beloved Kenwood institution to Santa Rosa, their full menu is available for take-out in addition to lovely tables creek-side for casual dining. The Oak snack bar in Oakmont is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and steak night is back at Tips Roadside starting May 20. See our dining roundup on page 8 for more information on restaurants that are open for indoor and outdoor dining.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Unity, community building celebrated at SRJC

As the Santa Rosa Youth Pomo Dancers stepped in time to a lively beat on the front lawn at Santa Rosa Junior College Saturday afternoon, an accessory held by one of the women dancers broadcast a message, small and nearly moving quick enough to miss. “No more stolen sisters,” the...
Sonoma County, CAmarinmommies.com

Broadway Under the Stars is Back for Summer 2021!

Transcendence Theatre Company is back with live muiscal theater in the North Bay in 2021! This summer's season of Broadway Under the Stars takes place June 4 through September 19, and marks the series' 10th anniversary. It's so exciting to see live musical theater return to Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen (as well as other venues). My family and I really missed our summer tradition of seeing one of their amazing shows and can't wait to attend this year. Broadway Under the Stars is always one of the highlights of our summer!
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Cool-looking cactus for hot summer gardens

Statuesque, decorative, edible, capable of creating a fortress or fence, fire-resistant, bee-friendly, deer-resistant, requiring little to no water and with often flamboyant flowers, prickly pear cactus (Opuntia) can perform many functions in gardens. The most well-known prickly pear cacti are the almost spineless hybrids (Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia robusta), developed...
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Cloverdale: Unafraid to redefine resiliency

Resiliency. When you’re in Sonoma County, you hear the word and can’t help but think of the back-to-backto- back fires we’ve had. The Tubbs Fire of 2017 woke the county up to what fire could be, destroying 5,636 structures and killing 22 of our community members. The 2018 Mendocino Complex...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Kathleen Hill: Mother’s Day adverts, Sebastiani closing and more

For many women it was a happy day, a sad day or both. Same for men remembering or reaching out to their moms. One thing I hope you didn’t do: Follow an old advertisement for “A Gift Mother will appreciate 365 days of the year. See Mother’s eyes gleam at this labor-saving gift. She’ll thank you every day of the year. The K & A is better because it can’t scratch, can’t tip over, or leave heat marks. And it’s built to last a lifetime. Add years to Mother’s life — give her the world’s best mop bucket – the K & A mop bucket, 5 years’ guarantee.”
Sonoma, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa wine group seeks applicants for $1M in scholarships for people of color; Mendocino nursery sells historic zinfandel grape vines

Napa Valley Vintners and United Negro College Fund have announced scholarship applications are now being accepted for students wishing to pursue a career in the wine industry. The first recipients will receive support toward college tuition this fall. Last September, the winery trade group committed $1 million to the fund,...
Kenwood, CAPress Democrat

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Valley Forum: There but for fortune

They’re the American refugees, our homeless. Now you might be thinking, what do you mean our homeless, I didn’t make them homeless. They’re not my responsibility. And, strictly speaking, you’d be right. But we are a society of people that has chosen civilization, its laws and its accepted behaviors, and...
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

Sebastiani will stop making wine in Sonoma; tasting room to stay open

Sebastiani Winery, which has made wine continuously for 118 years, will close its historic Sonoma facility and move all production to Healdsburg, according to owner Foley Family Wines. There will be layoffs but the tasting room will reportedly remain open. About 160,000 cases of Sebastiani wine are made annually. Production...