Still waiting for its first track and field Olympic medal, India will pin its hopes on men’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to break the barrier at Tokyo 2020. Neeraj Chopra emerged as a ray of hope for India’s track and field ambitions after becoming the IAAF World Under-20 champion in 2016. By setting the world junior record of 86.48m at the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Chopra became the first Indian to win a world title in a track and field event.