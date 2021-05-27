Best Android Games of the Month – May 2021

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have an enjoyable and stylish memory game that revolves around stamps, a slick arcade game where you'll make your way around obstacle course stages, and a puzzle platformer that plays a bit like the classic Lemmings. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.