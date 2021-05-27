Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best Android Games of the Month – May 2021

By Pam K. Ferdinand
hardcoredroid.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again: Hardcore Droid’s list of the best Android games of May 2021. This month, we’ve got a little tower defense, a dash of RPG and a sprinkling of some puzzle titles to keep you going into next month. 5. Guardian Chronicle. Now for some tower defense merged...

www.hardcoredroid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Android Games#Puzzle Game#Droid#Guardian Chronicle#Pvp#Run#Kefir Games#Npc#Supernatural City Rovio#Angry Birds#Small Town Murders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesvoonze.com

The most downloaded Android mobile games of the week

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Minecraft is the paid game that Android users have downloaded the most during the. , while the most popular free game has been Hair Dye. As for the games with the highest grossing, the already well-known Candy Crush Saga heads the list.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo Monthly Rewind – May 2021

A new Nintendo Monthly Rewind video has gone up for May 2021. Fans can catch up on various news, including the announcement of Game Builder Garage, Pokemon release dates, Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, and more. Here’s the full video:
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Three Best and Worst Games of May 2021

May was a decent month of releases, though it was kept adrift by a pair of high-profile remasters. Though May is typically not a month known for huge releases, the slate of games released more than hold their own. Without further ado, here are the three best and worst games of May 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

14 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (5/31/21 - 6/6/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have an enjoyable and stylish memory game that revolves around stamps, a slick arcade game where you'll make your way around obstacle course stages, and a puzzle platformer that plays a bit like the classic Lemmings. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Grab Some Nomad Games Board Game Adaptations for Cheap on Android

Fancy getting some pretty slick board game adaptations for not very much money at all? Then, my friends, this is your lucky day. Because three of the very best are on sale right now. Which three, you’re no doubt clamoring to find out. Well, it’s Talisman, Talisman: Origins and Fury...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Here Are The Switch eShop's Best-Selling Games Of May 2021 (Japan)

Nintendo has released an updated list of its best-selling titles in Japan, this time covering May 2021. Monster Hunter Rise tops the list once again, making it the most-downloaded game on the Japanese eShop for three months in a row. Rune Factory 5 jumps into second place in its opening month, after launching on 20th May.
NFLpocketgamer.com

Best Mega Drive / Sega Genesis Emulators for Android

The Mega Drive or Genesis console has made a huge number of popular hits, and some of you grew up playing those games. Now there are Mega Drive emulators that allow you to play the games from the 16-bit era on your Android phone or tablet. Today, we are going to talk about the top 5 best Sega Genesis emulators for Android that are currently available on the market!
Video GamesAndroid Central

Best Bluetooth headsets for Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android 2021

When it comes to playing games via Xbox Game Pass, once known as Project xCloud, you'll need the best controllers for Android gaming. There are also many titles to choose from, so be sure to check out the best Game Pass games you can play on your phone. When it comes to audio, though, finding the best Bluetooth headset that takes your gaming to the next level can be tough. These are our picks for the best around.
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the Playstation Store

Describing Cyberpunk 2077 as one of the most awaited games of the decade is no exaggeration. Enthusiasm turned to shriek when the game at launch was riddled with bugs and suffered serious performance issues, something that later turned out to be due to the developers’ short time. The performance was so poor that Sony decided to remove the game from the Playstation Store.
Video Gamesprogameguides.com

Soul Nomad & the World Eaters is coming to Steam

Soul Nomad & the World Eaters is a strategy RPG game developed by Nippon Ichi Software, the team behind the popular Disgaea series. Originally released on the PlayStation 2 in September, 2007, Soul Nomad & the World Eaters will be available to play on Steam starting August 31, 2021. In...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Lovely Stuff, Hades Will Target 4K, 60FPS On Xbox Series X|S

Hades was a great surprise announcement during Xbox's E3 Showcase - especially with the added bonus that it will be hitting Xbox Game Pass when it launches on August 13. Now we have some of the technical details for the game, revealing the resolutions and frame rates for both last and current-gen systems.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

E3 2021 – WORMS RUMBLE TO ROCKET ONTO NINTENDO SWITCH

Team17 has today announced that Worms Rumble, the first real-time action instalment in the beloved, multi-award-winning Worms series, is launching on Nintendo Switch from 23rd June. The release of the game, which first launched in November last year, will coincide with the availability of a brand-new and free arena: Spaceport Showdown.