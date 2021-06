The UK hit an important vaccine milestone on Wednesday as three-quarters of all adults have now had a first dose of a Covid-19 jab.A total of 39,585,665 first doses have now been delivered since the vaccination roll-out began almost six months ago. This is the equivalent of 75.2 per cent of all people aged 18 and over.The rate is even higher in Wales where 2,152,709 first doses have been given, the equivalent of 85.3 per cent of the adult population.This is well ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with England now on 74.7 per cent (33,085,145 first...