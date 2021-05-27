Four Agents Share Top 5 Awards

ST. GEORGE, Utah (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Technology Innovation Vendor: Live Agent Support in the 2021 Global Top Ranking Performers Awards by ContactCenterWorld, a global association for contact center and customer engagement best practices. TCN’s recognition is for its flagship platform that delivers industry-leading technology with an easy-to-implement, easy-to-configure solution with no hardware required, no monthly contract minimums, no maintenance fees and personalized customer service.