Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

GBP to EUR Consolidates as Data Fails to Spark

By James Lovick
poundsterlingforecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP to EUR exchange rate was lower in early trading on Thursday after data earlier in the week failed to spark the pair. The week saw German GDP data and IFO business climate figures against a backdrop of UK borrowing but traders didn’t see anything that wasn’t expected. The...

www.poundsterlingforecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Headwinds#Traders#Trade Policy#Eur Consolidates#Ucl#The European Union#The Bank Of England#Gbpeur#Indian#Eur Exchange Rate#Eur Trades#German Gdp Data#Trading#Gdp#Sterling#National Banks#Ifo Business Climate#Uk Ministers#Brexit Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyKSAT 12

Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies

BERLIN – Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country reporting rules for corporations with total consolidated revenue of more than 750 million euros (currently about $917 million) across more than one country in each of the past two consecutive financial years.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Irish MEP calls for stringent crypto regulations in Europe

Chris MacManus, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing Midland Northwest, Ireland, has called for strict crypto regulations in Europe. According to a report on Wednesday, the MEP from Sinn Féin wants wholesale changes to the European Union’s proposed cryptocurrency changes. MacManus has submitted 45 amendments to the EU...
WorldTelegraph

Britain and EU sign fishing deal – but it ‘won’t please everyone’

Britain and the European Union on Wednesday agreed the first ever annual deal on the management of shared fish stocks after Brexit. In anticipation of a potential backlash from British fishermen, Whitehall sources on Wednesday night cautioned that agreement would not "please everyone". Brussels said the new fishing agreement proved...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP to EUR Eyes 1.17 Ahead of German Employment Data

The GBP to EUR exchange rate was 0.15% higher on Tuesday as the market awaits German employment data. Inflation data from Europe’s largest economy in light bank holiday trading was 0.2% higher than expected as price pressures rise in the developed economies. The GBP to EUR trades at 1.1636 and...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Consolidates Below 134.00

The EUR/JPY currency pair consolidated below the 134.00 level during Monday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the common European currency against the Japanese Yen are likely to continue to trade within the range of 134.00/133.60 during the following trading session. However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pressured towards 0.8580 key support

EUR/GBP justifies Monday’s pullback from 100-SMA, weekly resistance line. Downbeat MACD also directs sellers to three-week-old horizontal area. Traders await Eurozone CPI, UK PMI for fresh impulse. EUR/GBP remains depressed around 0.8590, down 0.14% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the quote extends the previous day’s...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a volatile day. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops. US dollar rebound battles UK BRC Shop Price Index to trouble intraday traders. GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on...
Economyhot96.com

Weakening economic ties to EU to dampen Swiss growth – Fitch

ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss government’s ditching of a draft treaty cementing ties with the European Union, its biggest trading partner, will lead to lower Swiss economic growth, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said last week it would break...
Economy101 WIXX

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
Economykfgo.com

EU Commission to borrow 80 billion euros in 2021 to finance recovery

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is set to borrow about 80 billion euros ($97.76 billion) this year in long-term bonds to finance the European Union’s plan for economic revival after the pandemic, the EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday. The Commission said the borrowing, to begin later...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP snaps two-day uptrend ahead of Eurozone CPI

EUR/GBP refreshes intraday low during the first selloff in three days. GBP bulls cheer unlock optimism, EUR bears the burden of USD consolidation. Market sentiment dwindles, Treasury yields jump with eyes on full markets. UK PMI, Eurozone CPI will be the key catalyst, risk-related news are also important. EUR/GBP begins...
Marketsactionforex.com

UK 100 Consolidates In Pennant

The FTSE remains subdued after the number of Covid cases in the UK broke above 3,000 for the first time in over six weeks. The index is trading in a narrowing range between 6980 and 7075. This is a sign of the market’s indecision intraday. A break above the pennant would boost momentum and lead the price to 7160, eventually turning into a bullish continuation.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 mark, US inflation data awaited

USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent gains to the highest level since April 9. The overnight surge in the US bond yields extended some support to the greenback. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Bulls turn cautious and eye the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for...
Businessactionforex.com

GBP Gains On BoE Confidence

The pound tended to gain against the USD, as well as against the EUR and JPY, as BoE policymaker Vlieghe mentioned the possibility of the bank proceeding with a rate hike late next year, or even earlier should the UK economy rebound more quickly than expected. On the other hand, the USD jumped against JPY, as worries in the land of the rising sun are high concerning the path of the pandemic, the pace of economic recovery and the summer Olympics, while Tokyo’s state of emergency may be extended. The common currency tended to weaken against USD, GBP and CHF as ECB’s De Cos statements hinting that the area’s inflationary pressures are of temporary nature and Panetta’s comments that it may be too early for ECB to taper its QE program maintained a dovish tone and may have invited the bears. Overall, the USD remained relatively stable, providing the chance to other currencies to take the initiative, while the market’s attention is turning to the release of April’s inflationary data as well as the consumption rate. The rise of gold’s price semes to have been paused, given that the USD remained relatively stable halting its weakening and US yields tended to rise as characteristically the US 10-year treasury yield reached 1.62% yesterday. Oil prices tended to be on the rise as the uncertainty about Iranian oil continues, while analysts tend to note that the OPEC+ group may retain its plans to gradually ease its production cuts.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates below 1.2100 ahead of US PCE data, budget proposal

USD/CAD gains momentum in the early European sessions. Firm US Treasury yields lift demand for the US dollar. Rising commodity prices support loonie. The buying opportunities in the US dollar pushed USD/CAD higher on Friday. The pair opened lower, albeit recovered swiftly to the session’s high at 1.2089 while comprising a 30-pip movement.