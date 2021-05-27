Cancel
Chemistry

Skyrmion crystals in centrosymmetric itinerant magnets without horizontal mirror plane

By Ryota Yambe, Satoru Hayami
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe theoretically investigate a new stabilization mechanism of a skyrmion crystal (SkX) in centrosymmetric itinerant magnets with magnetic anisotropy. By considering a trigonal crystal system without the horizontal mirror plane, we derive an effective spin model with an anisotropic Ruderman–Kittel–Kasuya–Yosida (RKKY) interaction for a multi-band periodic Anderson model. We find that the anisotropic RKKY interaction gives rise to two distinct SkXs with different skyrmion numbers of one and two depending on a magnetic field. We also clarify that a phase arising from the multiple-Q spin density waves becomes a control parameter for a field-induced topological phase transition between the SkXs. The mechanism will be useful not only for understanding the SkXs, such as that in Gd\(_2\)PdSi\(_3\), but also for exploring further skyrmion-hosting materials in trigonal itinerant magnets.

#Magnetization#Magnetic Skyrmion#Electromagnetic Waves#Crystal Dynamics#Microscopic Systems#Control Systems#General Dynamics#Rkky#Gd Lrb#Skx#Nonzero#Fig#The Dzyaloshinskii Moriya
ChemistryEurekAlert

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

Using the circular vibration of surface acoustic waves, a collaborative research group have successfully controlled the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film. Their research was published in the journal Nature Communications on May 10, 2021. Essentially, acoustic waves are waves of atomic vibrations in a substance. When the waves propagate...
ElectronicsNature.com

Enhanced thin-film transistor driven high-aperture in-plane switching liquid crystal displays without common line and black matrix

We developed active-matrix in-plane switching liquid crystal displays (IPS-LCDs) with a new vertical structure composed of thin-film transistors (TFTs) that have an aperture ratio of 60% to reduce energy consumption. The novel TFT has a channel and a back channel made of a hydrogenated amorphous-silicon semiconductor layer sandwiched by thin silicon oxide insulating layers. The transfer characteristics are enhanced by uniformly shifting the threshold voltage to be higher than the maximum LC driving voltage (typically > 5 V). The enhanced TFT characteristics provided with a new driving scheme and shielding electrodes enables both the common line and black matrix to be eliminated. We fabricated an IPS TFT-LCD panel with aperture and contrast ratios that are 160% those of the conventional pixel structure.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal-chirality-dependent control of magnetic domains in a time-reversal-broken antiferromagnet

Chiral-lattice magnets can exhibit a variety of physical phenomena when time-reversal symmetry is broken by their magnetism. For example, nonreciprocal responses of (quasi)particles have been widely observed in chiral-lattice magnets with macroscopic magnetization. Meanwhile, time-reversal symmetry can also be broken in antiferromagnets without magnetization. Here we report an unconventional chirality-magnetism coupling in a chiral-lattice antiferromagnet Pb(TiO)Cu4(PO4)4 whose time-reversal symmetry is broken by an ordering of magnetic quadrupoles. Our experiments demonstrate that a sign of magnetic quadrupoles is controllable by a magnetic field only, which is generally impossible in consideration of the symmetry of magnetic quadrupoles. Furthermore, we find that the sign of magnetic quadrupoles stabilized by applying a magnetic field is reversed by a switching of the chirality. Our theoretical calculations and phenomenological approach reveal that this unusual coupling between the chirality and magnetic quadrupoles is mediated by the previously-unrecognized magnetic octupoles that emerge due to the chirality.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nickelate superconductivity without rare-earth magnetism: (La,Sr)NiO$_{2}$

Motoki Osada, Bai Yang Wang, Berit H. Goodge, Shannon P. Harvey, Kyuho Lee, Danfeng Li, Lena F. Kourkoutis, Harold Y. Hwang. The observation of superconductivity in infinite layer nickelate (Nd,Sr)NiO$_{2}$ thin films has led to rapid theoretical and experimental investigations of these copper-oxide-analogue systems [1-15]. Superconductivity has also been found in (Pr,Sr)NiO$_{2}$ [16,17], but not previously in (La,Sr)NiO$_{2}$ [2], raising a fundamental question whether superconductivity is associated with the presence of rare-earth moments [18,19]. Here we show that with significant materials optimization, substantial portions of the La$_{1-x}$Sr$_{x}$NiO$_{2}$ phase diagram can enter the regime of coherent low-temperature transport ($x$ = 0.14 - 0.20), with subsequent superconducting transitions and a maximum onset of ~ 9 K at $x$ = 0.20. Additionally, we observe the unexpected indication of a superconducting ground state in undoped LaNiO$_{2}$, which likely reflects the self-doped nature of the electronic structure. Combining the results of (La/Pr/Nd)$_{1-x}$Sr$_{x}$NiO$_{2}$ reveals a generalized superconducting dome, characterized by systematic shifts in the unit cell volume and in the relative electron-hole populations across the lanthanides.
Sciencearxiv.org

Soft-magnetic skyrmions induced by surface-state coupling in an intrinsic ferromagnetic topological insulator sandwich structure

Takuya Takashiro, Ryota Akiyama, Ivan A. Kibirev, Andrey V. Matetskiy, Ryosuke Nakanishi, Shunsuke Sato, Takuro Fukasawa, Taisuke Sasaki, Haruko Toyama, Kota L. Hiwatari, Andrey V. Zotov, Alexander A. Saranin, Toru Hirahara, Shuji Hasegawa. A magnetic skyrmion induced on a ferromagnetic topological insulator (TI) is a real-space manifestation of the chiral...
ScienceNature.com

Horizontal spin of ratchet motor by vertical agitation

The horizontal spin of a ratchet motor by vertical vibration is reported. A macroscopic ratchet gear is placed on a granular bed, where nearly half of the gear is penetrated in the bed. The gear and granular bed are mechanically vibrated. The gear shows a random motion or one-way spin that depend on the diameter of the granules, vibration frequency, and degree of vertical motion allowed for the gear. Even when one-way spin is observed, the spin direction depends on the abovementioned factors. Although the dependency is complicated, it is deterministic because the motion or flows of granular matter determines it. The characteristics observed in the experiments are explained by a simple model that accounts for the statistical variance in the motion of the granular matter. Extraction of systematic motion from small and non-useful motions such as mechanical agitation will be developed into energy harvest technology and may facilitate the science of a spontaneously moving system in a uniform potential field.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
ScienceNature.com

Room temperature electrically pumped topological insulator lasers

Topological insulator lasers (TILs) are a recently introduced family of lasing arrays in which phase locking is achieved through synthetic gauge fields. These single frequency light source arrays operate in the spatially extended edge modes of topologically non-trivial optical lattices. Because of the inherent robustness of topological modes against perturbations and defects, such topological insulator lasers tend to demonstrate higher slope efficiencies as compared to their topologically trivial counterparts. So far, magnetic and non-magnetic optically pumped topological laser arrays as well as electrically pumped TILs that are operating at cryogenic temperatures have been demonstrated. Here we present the first room temperature and electrically pumped topological insulator laser. This laser array, using a structure that mimics the quantum spin Hall effect for photons, generates light at telecom wavelengths and exhibits single frequency emission. Our work is expected to lead to further developments in laser science and technology, while opening up new possibilities in topological photonics.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
ChemistryNature.com

Strain-tunable triple point Fermions in diamagnetic rare-earth half-Heusler alloys

Topologically non-trivial electronic structure is a feature of many rare-earth half-Heusler alloys, which host atoms with high spin-orbit coupling bringing in the non-triviality. In this article, using the first-principles simulations, rare-earth half-Heusler YPdBi, ScPdBi, LaPdBi, LuPdBi, YPtBi and LuPtBi alloys are studied under strain to reveal multiple band inversions associated with topological phase transitions. From our simulations we find that, as a result of first band-inversion, the Brillouin zone of the diamagnetic half-Heusler alloys hosts eight triple points whereas, the second band inversion causes the emergence of sixteen more triple points. These band-inversions are observed to be independent of the spin-orbit coupling and are the reason behind increasing occupation of bismuth 7s orbitals as volume of the unit cell increases. The surface electronic transport in different triple point semi-metallic phases is found to evolve under strain, as the number of Fermi arcs change due to multiple band inversions. Once the second band inversion occurs, further application of tensile strain does not increase the number of triple points and Fermi arcs. However, increasing tensile strain (or decreasing compressive strain) pushes the triple point crossing to higher momenta, making them more effective as source of highly mobile electrons. These observations make a pathway to tune the bulk as well as surface transport through these semi-metals by application of tensile or compressive strain depending on the unstrained relative band-inversion strength of the material.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
ScienceNature.com

Electrical characterisation of higher order spin wave modes in vortex-based magnetic tunnel junctions

NiFe-based vortex spin-torque nano-oscillators (STNO) have been shown to be rich dynamic systems which can operate as efficient frequency generators and detectors, but with a limitation in frequency determined by the gyrotropic frequency, typically sub-GHz. In this report, we present a detailed analysis of the nature of the higher order spin wave modes which exist in the Super High Frequency range (3–30 GHz). This is achieved via micromagnetic simulations and electrical characterisation in magnetic tunnel junctions, both directly via the spin-diode effect and indirectly via the measurement of the coupling with the gyrotropic critical current. The excitation mechanism and spatial profile of the modes are shown to have a complex dependence on the vortex core position. Additionally, the inter-mode coupling between the fundamental gyrotropic mode and the higher order modes is shown to reduce or enhance the effective damping depending upon the sense of propagation of the confined spin wave.
ChemistryNature.com

Deep-red circularly polarised luminescent C derivatives

Optically active fullerenes, including C60 and C70 derivatives carrying organic substituents, are used in a range of applications because of their unique spectroscopic, catalytic, and chiral recognition properties. However, their inherent photoexcited chirality is yet to be elucidated because of their very poor fluorescence quantum yield (Φf). We synthesised a new chiral C70 derivative, X70A, with 20% yield, by reacting bis-borylated xanthene with C70 in a one-step double addition reaction, followed by a successful optical resolution. The isolation of two separate X70A enantiomers was confirmed by mirror-image circular dichroism spectroscopy in the range of 300–750 nm. In toluene, the enantiomeric pair of X70A clearly revealed mirror-image circularly polarised luminescence (CPL) spectra with a high |glum| value of 7.0 ×  10−3 at 690 nm. The first fullerene-based deep-red CPL of X70A should provide a new guideline for the design of chiral nanocarbon materials.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ChemistryNature.com

A critical look at the prediction of the temperature field around a laser-induced melt pool on metallic substrates

The study of microstructure evolution in additive manufacturing of metals would be aided by knowing the thermal history. Since temperature measurements beneath the surface are difficult, estimates are obtained from computational thermo-mechanical models calibrated against traces left in the sample revealed after etching, such as the trace of the melt pool boundary. Here we examine the question of how reliable thermal histories computed from a model that reproduces the melt pool trace are. To this end, we perform experiments in which one of two different laser beams moves with constant velocity and power over a substrate of 17-4PH SS or Ti-6Al-4V, with low enough power to avoid generating a keyhole. We find that thermal histories appear to be reliably computed provided that (a) the power density distribution of the laser beam over the substrate is well characterized, and (b) convective heat transport effects are accounted for. Poor control of the laser beam leads to potentially multiple three-dimensional melt pool shapes compatible with the melt pool trace, and therefore to multiple potential thermal histories. Ignoring convective effects leads to results that are inconsistent with experiments, even for the mild melt pools here.