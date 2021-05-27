Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Scientists find new ‘gold standard’ compound for generating electricity from heat

By Ohio State University
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239N6W_0aD843i000
Credit: Public Domain CC0.

The transverse thermoelectric generator could produce enough electricity from car exhaust to propel a vehicle forward.

Thermoelectric power generators that make electrical power from waste heat would be a useful tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if it weren’t for a most vexing problem:

The need to make electrical contacts to their hot side, which is often just too hot for materials that can generate a current.

The heat causes devices to fail over time.

Devices known as transverse thermoelectrics avoid this problem by producing a current that runs perpendicular to the conducting device, requiring contacts only on the cold end of the generator.

Though considered a promising technology, the materials known to create this sideways voltage are impractically inefficient – or so scientists thought.

Ohio State University researchers show in a new study that a single material, a layered crystal consisting of the elements rhenium and silicon, turns out to be the gold standard of transverse thermoelectric devices.

The scientists demonstrated that this single compound functions as a highly effective thermoelectric generator because of a rare property: simultaneously carrying both positive and negative charges that can move independently rather than running parallel to each other, which forces them to zig-zag their way to the contacts to generate an electrical current.

By building a thermoelectric generator with a crystal about two inches long, the researchers also determined that when the crystal is situated at a specific angle in the device, it can churn out an impressive amount of power.

“We showed that these materials are as effective as conventional thermoelectric generator technology, but overcome its major disadvantages,” said study co-author Joshua Goldberger, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Ohio State.

“This is the first time this kind of device has ever been shown to be feasible. With efficiencies that are orders of magnitude higher than any previous transverse device, this compound is just as good as what you can buy commercially, but promises to be much simpler and more reliable.”

The research is published online in the journal Energy & Environmental Science.

While 97% of energy is generated from heat, we throw most heat away, letting it escape from smokestacks, car exhaust pipes and the like.

“Waste heat is really important. Forever and ever there has been a quest to improve the efficiency of all engines that make power from heat – the amount of work you can get out of them that you can use,” said study co-author Joseph Heremans, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and Ohio Eminent Scholar in Nanotechnology at Ohio State.

“For a long time, we’ve dreamt of finding little engines that would not have moving parts that can take heat and make electricity.”

And now they have.

Most materials conduct only one type of charge, causing most thermoelectric devices to be composed of multiple compounds – yet the complexity of making contacts to them has hampered efforts to build an efficient and effective thermoelectric generator that is easy to construct and can withstand high temperatures.

Two years ago, this research team discovered unexpected properties in a different compound that allowed electrons and holes, the sources of the negative and positive charges, respectively, that generate an electrical current, to run along what might resemble a north-south highway for one charge and an east-west highway for the other.

After that discovery, the researchers combed through existing research on other crystals that had been found by other scientists to do the same thing.

“We got interested in this because at first, we didn’t realize it could exist. When we figured out it could exist, we’ve been really pushing to find these materials,” Goldberger said.

To date, they’ve experimentally confirmed 15 materials with these properties – out of the over 110,000 crystal structures discovered and cataloged in an international database.

“A few had been discovered, but none was exploited for functionality. What we have found is that we can actually do something with it,” said Wolfgang Windl, a professor of materials science and engineering at Ohio State and co-author of the study.

“All we have to do is put wires to one end and orient the crystal a certain way and suddenly we have a power generator with no moving parts.

And you make it warm with whatever waste heat you have in your home, car or rocket, and this will generate emission-free power all by itself and basically endlessly. It’s a little bit like black magic to me.”

Theoretically, a generator made with this compound could be put to use any place heat is generated – the size of the crystal can be variable, and in this study was dictated by the size of the furnace in which it was grown.

Heremans said the generator could produce enough electricity from car exhaust to propel the vehicle forward, but he favors the idea of using this technology on a smaller scale:

“The smaller-scale applications are where complex solutions are not welcome because they’re too expensive,” he said. “That’s where a simple solution like this one is probably best.”

Written by Emily Caldwell.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#Generating Electricity#Waste Heat#Electrical Energy#Electrical Power#Negative Energy#Ohio State University#Scientists#Multiple Compounds#Generator#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Materials#Car Exhaust Pipes#Wires#Unexpected Properties#Electrical Contacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Chemistrylaboratoryequipment.com

Scientists Demonstrate a Better Way to Produce Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is used to disinfect minor cuts at home and for oxidative reactions in industrial manufacturing. Now, the pandemic has further fueled demand for this chemical and its antiseptic properties. While affordable at the grocery store, H2O2 is actually difficult and expensive to manufacture at scale. A team...
ScienceNewswise

Extreme CO2 greenhouse effect heated up the young Earth

Newswise — Very high atmospheric CO2 levels can explain the high temperatures on the still young Earth three to four billion years ago. At the time, our Sun shone with only 70 to 80 per cent of its present intensity. Nevertheless, the climate on the young Earth was apparently quite warm because there was hardly any glacial ice. This phenomenon is known as the 'paradox of the young weak Sun.' Without an effective greenhouse gas, the young Earth would have frozen into a lump of ice. Whether CO2, methane, or an entirely different greenhouse gas heated up planet Earth is a matter of debate among scientists. New research by Dr Daniel Herwartz of the University of Cologne, Professor Dr Andreas Pack of the University of Göttingen, and Professor Dr Thorsten Nagel of the University of Aarhus (Denmark) now suggests that high CO2 levels are a plausible explanation. This would also solve another geoscientific problem: ocean temperatures that were apparently too high. The article "A CO2 greenhouse efficiently warmed the early Earth and decreased seawater 18O/16O before the onset of plate tectonics" appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Li-ion batteries might lose their leadership in stationary applications

“We are looking at the solution, but most of the time we forget the problem”. The energy scenario is changing as a result of years of green policies adopted by major countries in the world. With energy storage playing a key role toward the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the power grid, will Li-ion batteries keep dominating the stationary storage market?
Energy Industryagupdate.com

Energy department funds biofuel projects

The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded $35 million to research projects that are focused on decarbonizing biorefining processes used across the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors. The funding awards are supported by the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. Biofuel is almost all produced via fermentation. Fermentation processes...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Catalytic Hydrogenation of CO2 to Methanol: Low Temperature and High Efficiency

Efficient conversion of CO2 is strategically significant for alleviating the energy crisis and achieving the goal of carbon neutrality. One promising conversion route is the hydrogenation of CO2 to methanol using a renewable energy-based “green hydrogen” source. Traditional metal oxide catalysts for this reaction typically require a high temperature (>300...
Aerospace & Defensescienmag.com

How space weather affects energy infrastructure

A space physicist from The University of Texas at Arlington has received funding from a university in New Zealand to study the impact of space weather on that nation’s energy infrastructure. The $997,432 award from the University of Otago will allow Daniel Welling to collaborate with an international team of...
ChemistryNature.com

Effect of chemically induced permittivity changes on the plasmonic properties of metal nanoparticles

Understanding chemical effects on the plasmonic properties of a metal nanomaterial due to the surface molecules on that metal is of great importance in the field of plasmonics and these effects have yet to be completely elucidated. Here, we report mechanisms of the chemically induced change in the electronic state at the metal-ligand interface of silver nanoparticles due to the ligand molecules, and the effect of this change on the plasmonic properties of those nanoparticles. It was found that changes in the electron density of states at the metal-ligand interface cause alterations in the induced and permanent dipole moments, and eventually to the permittivity at the interface, when the wave function near the Fermi level is localized at the interface. These alterations play a key role in determining the plasmonic properties of silver nanoparticles. The present findings provide a more precise understanding of the interconnection between the electronic states at the metal-organic interface and the plasmonic properties of the metal.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Mapping intermittent methane emissions across the Permian Basin

The Permian Basin, located in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, is the largest oil- and gas-producing region in the U.S. The oilfield operations emit methane, but quantifying the greenhouse gas is difficult because of the large area and the fact that many sources are intermittent emitters. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology Letters have conducted an extensive airborne campaign with imaging spectrometers and identified large methane sources across this area.
AstronomySpaceRef

Scientists Find New Insights Into The Elusive Continuous Waves From Spinning Neutron Stars

Artist's impression of continuous gravitational waves generated by a spinning asymmetric neutron star. CREDIT Mark Myers, Ozgrav-Swinburne University. Five years on from the first discovery of gravitational waves, an international team of scientists, including from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav), are continuing the hunt for new discoveries and insights into the Universe.
SciencePhys.org

Professor works to maximize efficiency of solar light pipes

If you have witnessed the rainbow pattern that dances on the surface of a CD or DVD, then you have seen diffraction at work. The disk acts as a diffraction grating, an optical element that disperses light into various colors or wavelengths. This division of light can occur on any...
Energy IndustryEos

Constraining Global Power Plant Emissions of Carbon Dioxide

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power plants represents one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases from humans. Keeping track of CO2 emissions from all global power plants is difficult, as good emission data can depend on a country’s emission reporting protocols. However, remote sensing with imaging spectrometer instruments offers a new capability to do top-down monitoring. These instruments provide high spatial resolution CO2 plume maps which can be used to quantify emissions. Cusworth et al. [2021] show examples where CO2 emissions are quantified and validated at 21 global gas and coal fired power plants using airborne and satellite imaging spectrometers. With repeated targeting by satellites, it is estimated that 6 percent of all global power plant emissions could be constrained. This capability is key to reducing uncertainties in global anthropogenic CO2 emission budgets and supporting emissions mitigation strategies.
BicyclesUbergizmo

Scotsman Electric Scooter Is Built With The Connected Generation In Mind

Walking is boring, so why walk when you can scoot? If you like the idea of getting around your city on an electric scooter, then perhaps the Scotsman scooter might be worth looking at. This is because according to its creators, it has been designed for the connected generation in mind and comes with features like 4G and GPS.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Smart Condition Monitoring of Flue Gas Analyzers in Power Plants

A web-based condition monitoring solution can help power plant operators quickly identify emissions gas analyzer problems, enabling timely corrections. The technology can also allow experts to monitor multiple sites remotely, adding flexibility to operations. Electricity, water, and heat are such a part of our everyday lives that we only notice...
Chemistrychemengonline.com

Technology Profile: Production of Sodium Hydroxide from Brine

Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is a white, translucent crystalline solid that is widely used in the chemical process industries (CPI). NaOH is often referred to as caustic soda, due to its corrosive action on many substances: it decomposes proteins at room temperatures and may cause chemical burns to human bodies. Although it does not occur in nature, NaOH has been manufactured at large scale for many years from readily obtainable raw materials and is used in numerous industrial processes (Figure 1).
Sciencechemengonline.com

Simultaneous desalination and decontamination of water

The purification of seawater and wastewater for agriculture and human consumption is becoming increasingly important in water-scarce regions. Along with the removal of salt, rendering ocean water and wastewater suitable for humans and plants also involves removal of elements that can be toxic, including mercury, arsenic, lead, uranium, boron and others. While this would usually require several processing steps, a research team led by University of California at Berkeley (www.berkeley.edu) scientists has fabricated a flexible ion-exchange polymer membrane that can selectively adsorb heavy metals at the same time that it removes salt, in a process they call “ion-capture electrodialysis.”
AgricultureScience Daily

Is the U. S. understating climate emissions from meat and dairy production?

Methane emissions from North American livestock may be routinely undercounted, a new analysis by researchers at New York University and Johns Hopkins University finds. The work also notes that in developing countries, where animal agriculture is becoming increasingly industrialized, methane emissions could rise more than expected. These assessments are based...