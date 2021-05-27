Cancel
S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index Shows Annual Home Price Gains Climbed To 13.2% In March

 2021-05-27

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for March 2021show that home prices continue to increase across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series, and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.

