Giant linear magnetoresistance in half-metallic SrCrMoO thin films

Topologically non-trivial electronic structure is a feature of many rare-earth half-Heusler alloys, which host atoms with high spin-orbit coupling bringing in the non-triviality. In this article, using the first-principles simulations, rare-earth half-Heusler YPdBi, ScPdBi, LaPdBi, LuPdBi, YPtBi and LuPtBi alloys are studied under strain to reveal multiple band inversions associated with topological phase transitions. From our simulations we find that, as a result of first band-inversion, the Brillouin zone of the diamagnetic half-Heusler alloys hosts eight triple points whereas, the second band inversion causes the emergence of sixteen more triple points. These band-inversions are observed to be independent of the spin-orbit coupling and are the reason behind increasing occupation of bismuth 7s orbitals as volume of the unit cell increases. The surface electronic transport in different triple point semi-metallic phases is found to evolve under strain, as the number of Fermi arcs change due to multiple band inversions. Once the second band inversion occurs, further application of tensile strain does not increase the number of triple points and Fermi arcs. However, increasing tensile strain (or decreasing compressive strain) pushes the triple point crossing to higher momenta, making them more effective as source of highly mobile electrons. These observations make a pathway to tune the bulk as well as surface transport through these semi-metals by application of tensile or compressive strain depending on the unstrained relative band-inversion strength of the material.