Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Giant linear magnetoresistance in half-metallic SrCrMoO thin films

By Zhao-Cai Wang, Lei Chen, Shuang-Shuang Li, Jing-Shi Ying, F. Tang, Guan-Yin Gao, Y. Fang, Weiyao Zhao, David Cortie, Xiaolin Wang, Ren-Kui Zheng
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinear magnetoresistance (LMR) is a special case of a magnetic-field induced resistivity response, which has been reported in highly disordered semiconductor systems and in topological materials. In this work, we observe LMR effect in half-metallic perovskite Sr2CrMoO6 thin films, of which the maximum MR value exceeds +1600% at 2 K and 14 T. It is an unusual behavior in ferrimagnetic double perovskite material like Sr2CrMoO6, which are known for intrinsic tunneling-type negative magnetoresistance. In the thin films, the high carriers’ density (~1022 cm−3) and ultrahigh mobility (~104 cm2 V−1 s−1) provide a low-resistivity (~10 nΩ·cm) platform for spin-polarized current. Our DFT calculations and magnetic measurements further support the half-metal band structure. The LMR effect in Sr2CrMoO6 could possibly originate from transport behavior that is governed by the guiding center motion of cyclotron orbitals, where the magnetic domain structure possibly provides disordered potential. The ultrahigh mobility and LMR in this system could broaden the applications of perovskites, and introduce more research on metallic oxide ferri-/ferro-magnetic materials.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Person
Weyl
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Tang#Lmr#N#Dft#Insb4#Taas9#Cd2as311#Gc#Fe Co#Os#Rh#Ir#Epl#V Pickett#Scmo#University Of Wollongong#Microscale#Bismuth#Scios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ElectronicsNature.com

Enhanced thin-film transistor driven high-aperture in-plane switching liquid crystal displays without common line and black matrix

We developed active-matrix in-plane switching liquid crystal displays (IPS-LCDs) with a new vertical structure composed of thin-film transistors (TFTs) that have an aperture ratio of 60% to reduce energy consumption. The novel TFT has a channel and a back channel made of a hydrogenated amorphous-silicon semiconductor layer sandwiched by thin silicon oxide insulating layers. The transfer characteristics are enhanced by uniformly shifting the threshold voltage to be higher than the maximum LC driving voltage (typically > 5 V). The enhanced TFT characteristics provided with a new driving scheme and shielding electrodes enables both the common line and black matrix to be eliminated. We fabricated an IPS TFT-LCD panel with aperture and contrast ratios that are 160% those of the conventional pixel structure.
ScienceNature.com

A thin-film temperature sensor based on a flexible electrode and substrate

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 42 (2021) Cite this article. Accurate temperature measurements can efficiently solve numerous critical problems and provide key information. Herein, a flexible micro-three-dimensional sensor, with a combination of platinum and indium oxide to form thermocouples, is designed and fabricated by a microfabrication process to achieve in situ real-time temperature measurements. The stability and reliability of the sensor are greatly improved by optimizing the process parameters, structural design, and preparation methods. A novel micro-three-dimensional structure with better malleability is designed, which also takes advantage of the fast response of a two-dimensional thin film. The as-obtained flexible temperature sensor with excellent stability and reliability is expected to greatly contribute to the development of essential components in various emerging research fields, including bio-robot and healthcare systems. The model of the application sensor in a mask is further proposed and designed to realize the collection of health information, reducing the number of deaths caused by the lack of timely detection and treatment of patients.
PhysicsNature.com

Structural and optical properties of amorphous Si–Ge–Te thin films prepared by combinatorial sputtering

The lack of order in amorphous chalcogenides offers them novel properties but also adds increased challenges in the discovery and design of advanced functional materials. The amorphous compositions in the Si–Ge–Te system are of interest for many applications such as optical data storage, optical sensors and Ovonic threshold switches. But an extended exploration of this system is still missing. In this study, magnetron co-sputtering is used for the combinatorial synthesis of thin film libraries, outside the glass formation domain. Compositional, structural and optical properties are investigated and discussed in the framework of topological constraint theory. The materials in the library are classified as stressed-rigid amorphous networks. The bandgap is heavily influenced by the Te content while the near-IR refractive index dependence on Ge concentration shows a minimum, which could be exploited in applications. A transition from a disordered to a more ordered amorphous network at 60 at% Te, is observed. The thermal stability study shows that the formed crystalline phases are dictated by the concentration of Ge and Te. New amorphous compositions in the Si–Ge–Te system were found and their properties explored, thus enabling an informed and rapid material selection and design for applications.
ChemistryNature.com

Huge magnetoresistance in topological insulator spin-valves at room temperature

Topological insulators (TI) have extremely high potential in spintronic applications. Here, a topological insulators thin-film (TITF) spin valve with the use of the segment gate-controlled potential exhibits a huge magnetoresistance (MR) value higher than 1000% at room temperature which is more than 50 times the MR of typical topological insulators (TI) spin-valves. A high spin-polarized current is provided by the band structure generated by the tunable segment potential. The results reveal a very large resistance difference between the parallel and antiparallel configurations. The MR effect is strongly influenced by the thin-film thickness, the gate potential, the gate size, and the distribution. The proposed results will help to not only improve the room-temperature performance of the spin-valves but also enhance the applications of magnetic memories and spintronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Two-dimensionality of metallic surface conduction in CoSnS thin films

Two-dimensional (2D) surface of the topological materials is an attractive channel for the electrical conduction reflecting the linearly-dispersive electronic bands. Thickness-dependent sheet conductance measurement is a reliable method to evaluate the 2D and three-dimensional (3D) electrical conducting channel separately but has rarely been applied for Weyl semimetals. By applying this method to thin films of a Weyl semimetal Co3Sn2S2, here we show that the 2D conducting channel clearly emerges under the ferromagnetic phase, indicating a formation of the Fermi arcs projected from Weyl nodes. Comparison between 3D conductivity and 2D conductance provides the effective thickness of the surface conducting region being estimated to be approximately 20 nm, which would reflect the Weyl feature of electronic bands of the Co3Sn2S2. The emergent surface conduction will provide a pathway to activate quantum and spintronic transport features stemming from a Weyl node in thin-film-based devices.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
PhysicsNature.com

Spin glass behavior and magnetic boson peak in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid

Glassy magnetic behavior has been observed in a wide range of crystalline magnetic materials called spin glass. Here, we report spin glass behavior in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid, C4mimFeCl4. Magnetization measurements demonstrate that an antiferromagnetic ordering occurs at TN = 2.3 K in the crystalline state, while a spin glass transition occurs at TSG = 0.4 K in the structural glass state. In addition, localized magnetic excitations were found in the spin glass state by inelastic neutron scattering, in contrast to spin-wave excitations in the ordered phase of the crystalline sample. The localized excitation was scaled by the Bose population factor below TSG and gradually disappeared above TSG. This feature is highly reminiscent of boson peaks commonly observed in structural glasses. We suggest the “magnetic” boson peak to be one of the inherent dynamics of a spin glass state.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
ChemistryNature.com

A critical look at the prediction of the temperature field around a laser-induced melt pool on metallic substrates

The study of microstructure evolution in additive manufacturing of metals would be aided by knowing the thermal history. Since temperature measurements beneath the surface are difficult, estimates are obtained from computational thermo-mechanical models calibrated against traces left in the sample revealed after etching, such as the trace of the melt pool boundary. Here we examine the question of how reliable thermal histories computed from a model that reproduces the melt pool trace are. To this end, we perform experiments in which one of two different laser beams moves with constant velocity and power over a substrate of 17-4PH SS or Ti-6Al-4V, with low enough power to avoid generating a keyhole. We find that thermal histories appear to be reliably computed provided that (a) the power density distribution of the laser beam over the substrate is well characterized, and (b) convective heat transport effects are accounted for. Poor control of the laser beam leads to potentially multiple three-dimensional melt pool shapes compatible with the melt pool trace, and therefore to multiple potential thermal histories. Ignoring convective effects leads to results that are inconsistent with experiments, even for the mild melt pools here.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
ScienceNature.com

Electrical characterisation of higher order spin wave modes in vortex-based magnetic tunnel junctions

NiFe-based vortex spin-torque nano-oscillators (STNO) have been shown to be rich dynamic systems which can operate as efficient frequency generators and detectors, but with a limitation in frequency determined by the gyrotropic frequency, typically sub-GHz. In this report, we present a detailed analysis of the nature of the higher order spin wave modes which exist in the Super High Frequency range (3–30 GHz). This is achieved via micromagnetic simulations and electrical characterisation in magnetic tunnel junctions, both directly via the spin-diode effect and indirectly via the measurement of the coupling with the gyrotropic critical current. The excitation mechanism and spatial profile of the modes are shown to have a complex dependence on the vortex core position. Additionally, the inter-mode coupling between the fundamental gyrotropic mode and the higher order modes is shown to reduce or enhance the effective damping depending upon the sense of propagation of the confined spin wave.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ChemistryNature.com

Strain-tunable triple point Fermions in diamagnetic rare-earth half-Heusler alloys

Topologically non-trivial electronic structure is a feature of many rare-earth half-Heusler alloys, which host atoms with high spin-orbit coupling bringing in the non-triviality. In this article, using the first-principles simulations, rare-earth half-Heusler YPdBi, ScPdBi, LaPdBi, LuPdBi, YPtBi and LuPtBi alloys are studied under strain to reveal multiple band inversions associated with topological phase transitions. From our simulations we find that, as a result of first band-inversion, the Brillouin zone of the diamagnetic half-Heusler alloys hosts eight triple points whereas, the second band inversion causes the emergence of sixteen more triple points. These band-inversions are observed to be independent of the spin-orbit coupling and are the reason behind increasing occupation of bismuth 7s orbitals as volume of the unit cell increases. The surface electronic transport in different triple point semi-metallic phases is found to evolve under strain, as the number of Fermi arcs change due to multiple band inversions. Once the second band inversion occurs, further application of tensile strain does not increase the number of triple points and Fermi arcs. However, increasing tensile strain (or decreasing compressive strain) pushes the triple point crossing to higher momenta, making them more effective as source of highly mobile electrons. These observations make a pathway to tune the bulk as well as surface transport through these semi-metals by application of tensile or compressive strain depending on the unstrained relative band-inversion strength of the material.
ScienceNature.com

Pump-probe X-ray holographic imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles with femtosecond FEL pulses

Cavitation bubbles can be seeded from a plasma following optical breakdown, by focusing an intense laser in water. The fast dynamics are associated with extreme states of gas and liquid, especially in the nascent state. This offers a unique setting to probe water and water vapor far-from equilibrium. However, current optical techniques cannot quantify these early states due to contrast and resolution limitations. X-ray holography with single X-ray free-electron laser pulses has now enabled a quasi-instantaneous high resolution structural probe with contrast proportional to the electron density of the object. In this work, we demonstrate cone-beam holographic flash imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles in water with nanofocused X-ray free-electron laser pulses. We quantify the spatial and temporal pressure distribution of the shockwave surrounding the expanding cavitation bubble at time delays shortly after seeding and compare the results to numerical simulations.
ChemistryNature.com

Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. References. 1. Ning, Z. et al. Quantum-dot-in-perovskite solids. Nature 523, 324–328 (2015). 2. Zhu, Y. et...
ScienceNature.com

Multication perovskite 2D/3D interfaces form via progressive dimensional reduction

Many of the best-performing perovskite photovoltaic devices make use of 2D/3D interfaces, which improve efficiency and stability – but it remains unclear how the conversion of 3D-to-2D perovskite occurs and how these interfaces are assembled. Here, we use in situ Grazing-Incidence Wide-Angle X-Ray Scattering to resolve 2D/3D interface formation during spin-coating. We observe progressive dimensional reduction from 3D to n = 3 → 2 → 1 when we expose (MAPbBr3)0.05(FAPbI3)0.95 perovskites to vinylbenzylammonium ligand cations. Density functional theory simulations suggest ligands incorporate sequentially into the 3D lattice, driven by phenyl ring stacking, progressively bisecting the 3D perovskite into lower-dimensional fragments to form stable interfaces. Slowing the 2D/3D transformation with higher concentrations of antisolvent yields thinner 2D layers formed conformally onto 3D grains, improving carrier extraction and device efficiency (20% 3D-only, 22% 2D/3D). Controlling this progressive dimensional reduction has potential to further improve the performance of 2D/3D perovskite photovoltaics.