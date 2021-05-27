Coherently controlled quantum features in a coupled interferometric scheme

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) have received considerable attention due to their potential for achieving near-term quantum advantage. However, more work is needed to understand their scalability. One known scaling result for VQAs is barren plateaus, where certain circumstances lead to exponentially vanishing gradients. It is common folklore that problem-inspired ansatzes avoid barren plateaus, but in fact, very little is known about their gradient scaling. In this work we employ tools from quantum optimal control to develop a framework that can diagnose the presence or absence of barren plateaus for problem-inspired ansatzes. Such ansatzes include the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz (QAOA), the Hamiltonian Variational Ansatz (HVA), and others. With our framework, we prove that avoiding barren plateaus for these ansatzes is not always guaranteed. Specifically, we show that the gradient scaling of the VQA depends on the controllability of the system, and hence can be diagnosed trough the dynamical Lie algebra $\mathfrak{g}$ obtained from the generators of the ansatz. We analyze the existence of barren plateaus in QAOA and HVA ansatzes, and we highlight the role of the input state, as different initial states can lead to the presence or absence of barren plateaus. Taken together, our results provide a framework for trainability-aware ansatz design strategies that do not come at the cost of extra quantum resources. Moreover, we prove no-go results for obtaining ground states with variational ansatzes for controllable system such as spin glasses. We finally provide evidence that barren plateaus can be linked to dimension of $\mathfrak{g}$.