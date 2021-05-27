Hyperradiance by a stream of phase-correlated atomic dipole pairs traversing a high-Q cavity
Hyperradiance in which radiation rate exceeds that of superradiance has been theoretically investigated in various coherently-coupled emitter-field systems. In most cases, either proposed setups were experimentally challenging or the mean photon number in a cavity was limited. In this paper, with numerical simulations and analytic calculations, we demonstrate that significant hyperradiance with a large mean photon number can occur in a microlaser system, where pairs of two-level atoms prepared in quantum superposition states traverse a high-Q cavity in the presence of a pump field intersecting the cavity mode. Hyperradiance is induced when the intracavity-pump Rabi frequency is out of phase with respect to the atom-cavity coupling so that the reduction of atomic polarization by the atom-cavity coupling is compensated by the pump Rabi frequency in the steady state to maximize atomic photoemission.www.nature.com