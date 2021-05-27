Cancel
Hyperradiance by a stream of phase-correlated atomic dipole pairs traversing a high-Q cavity

By Junseok Han, Jinuk Kim, Seung-hoon Oh, Gibeom Son, Junseo Ha, Kyungwon An
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperradiance in which radiation rate exceeds that of superradiance has been theoretically investigated in various coherently-coupled emitter-field systems. In most cases, either proposed setups were experimentally challenging or the mean photon number in a cavity was limited. In this paper, with numerical simulations and analytic calculations, we demonstrate that significant hyperradiance with a large mean photon number can occur in a microlaser system, where pairs of two-level atoms prepared in quantum superposition states traverse a high-Q cavity in the presence of a pump field intersecting the cavity mode. Hyperradiance is induced when the intracavity-pump Rabi frequency is out of phase with respect to the atom-cavity coupling so that the reduction of atomic polarization by the atom-cavity coupling is compensated by the pump Rabi frequency in the steady state to maximize atomic photoemission.

Three-body correlations in nonlinear response of correlated quantum liquid

Behavior of quantum liquids is a fascinating topic in physics. Even in a strongly correlated case, the linear response of a given system to an external field is described by the fluctuation-dissipation relations based on the two-body correlations in the equilibrium. However, to explore nonlinear non-equilibrium behaviors of the system beyond this well-established regime, the role of higher order correlations starting from the three-body correlations must be revealed. In this work, we experimentally investigate a controllable quantum liquid realized in a Kondo-correlated quantum dot and prove the relevance of the three-body correlations in the nonlinear conductance at finite magnetic field, which validates the recent Fermi liquid theory extended to the non-equilibrium regime.
Mechanically imprinting atoms in ceramic

The findings have been published in "Science", the renowned journal. The world market for electroceramics is in the region of 25 billion euros a year. These very small components are often not even perceived in daily life. A smartphone alone contains 600 capacitors, 3 trillion - that's 3000 billion - of which are manufactured every year. The way many electroceramics function is not based on current flow through the material, but on small charge dislocations, called polarisation, over fractions of an atomic diameter. About a quarter of the electroceramics produced in the world link this polarisation to an extension of the material, which in turn can be adjusted to the accuracy of an atomic diameter. Only then can ever-smaller computer components and microrobots be structured.
Correlation between amide proton transfer-related signal intensity and diffusion and perfusion magnetic resonance imaging parameters in high-grade glioma

Amide proton transfer (APT) imaging is a magnetic resonance (MR) molecular imaging technique that is sensitive to mobile proteins and peptides in living tissue. Studies have shown that APT-related signal intensity (APTSI) parallels with the malignancy grade of gliomas, allowing the preoperative assessment of tumor grades. An increased APTSI in malignant gliomas has been attributed to cytosolic proteins and peptides in proliferating tumor cells; however, the exact underlying mechanism is poorly understood. To get an insight into the mechanism of high APTSI in malignant gliomas, we investigated the correlations between APTSI and several MR imaging parameters including apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), relative cerebral blood volume and pharmacokinetic parameters obtained in the same regions-of-interest in 22 high-grade gliomas. We found a significant positive correlation between APTSI and ADC (ρ = 0.625 and 0.490 for observers 1 and 2, respectively; p < 0.001 for both), which is known to be inversely correlated with cell density. Multiple regression analysis revealed that ADC was significantly associated with APTSI (p < 0.001 for both observers). Our results suggest possible roles of extracellular proteins and peptides in high APTSI in malignant gliomas.
Listening to the atom group chat

Dutch and German researchers have intercepted a “chat” between two atoms, which may have interesting implications for research into quantum computing. Atoms don’t actually talk, but they do interact via a property called spin. “These spins influence each other, like compass needles do when you bring them close together,” explains...
Acoustic cavities in 2D heterostructures

Two-dimensional (2D) materials offer unique opportunities in engineering the ultrafast spatiotemporal response of composite nanomechanical structures. In this work, we report on high frequency, high quality factor (Q) 2D acoustic cavities operating in the 50–600 GHz frequency (f) range with f × Q up to 1 × 1014. Monolayer steps and material interfaces expand cavity functionality, as demonstrated by building adjacent cavities that are isolated or strongly-coupled, as well as a frequency comb generator in MoS2/h-BN systems. Energy dissipation measurements in 2D cavities are compared with attenuation derived from phonon-phonon scattering rates calculated using a fully microscopic ab initio approach. Phonon lifetime calculations extended to low frequencies (<1 THz) and combined with sound propagation analysis in ultrathin plates provide a framework for designing acoustic cavities that approach their fundamental performance limit. These results provide a pathway for developing platforms employing phonon-based signal processing and for exploring the quantum nature of phonons.
Highly selective and robust single-atom catalyst Ru/NC for reductive amination of aldehydes/ketones

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) have emerged as a frontier in heterogeneous catalysis due to the well-defined active site structure and the maximized metal atom utilization. Nevertheless, the robustness of SACs remains a critical concern for practical applications. Herein, we report a highly active, selective and robust Ru SAC which was synthesized by pyrolysis of ruthenium acetylacetonate and N/C precursors at 900 °C in N2 followed by treatment at 800 °C in NH3. The resultant Ru1-N3 structure exhibits moderate capability for hydrogen activation even in excess NH3, which enables the effective modulation between transimination and hydrogenation activity in the reductive amination of aldehydes/ketones towards primary amines. As a consequence, it shows superior amine productivity, unrivalled resistance against CO and sulfur, and unexpectedly high stability under harsh hydrotreating conditions compared to most SACs and nanocatalysts. This SAC strategy will open an avenue towards the rational design of highly selective and robust catalysts for other demanding transformations.
Common neurobiological correlates of resilience and personality traits within the triple resting-state brain networks assessed by 7-Tesla ultra-high field MRI

Despite numerous studies investigating resilience and personality trials, a paucity of information regarding their neurobiological commonalities at the level of the large resting-state networks (rsNWs) remains. Here we address this topic using the advantages of ultra-high-field (UHF) 7T-MRI, characterized by higher signal-to-noise ratio and increased sensitivity. The association between resilience, personality traits and three fMRI measures (fractional amplitude of low-frequency fluctuations (fALFF), degree centrality (DC) and regional homogeneity (ReHo)) determined for three core rsNWs (default mode (DMN), salience (SN), and central executive network (CEN)) were examined in 32 healthy volunteers. The investigation revealed a significant role of SN in both resilience and personality traits and a tight association of the DMN with resilience. DC in CEN emerged as a significant moderator for the correlations of resilience with the personality traits of neuroticism and extraversion. Our results indicate that the common neurobiological basis of resilience and the Big Five personality traits may be reflected at the level of the core rsNWs.
Recruiting bacteria to build catalysts atom by atom

Exploiting the unusual metal-reducing ability of the iron-breathing bacterium Geobacter sulfurreducens, KAUST researchers have demonstrated a cheap and reliable way to synthesize highly active single-atom catalysts. The innovation, which could dramatically improve the efficiency and cost of hydrogen production from water, highlights the role nature can play in the search for new energy systems.
Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
Spin glass behavior and magnetic boson peak in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid

Glassy magnetic behavior has been observed in a wide range of crystalline magnetic materials called spin glass. Here, we report spin glass behavior in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid, C4mimFeCl4. Magnetization measurements demonstrate that an antiferromagnetic ordering occurs at TN = 2.3 K in the crystalline state, while a spin glass transition occurs at TSG = 0.4 K in the structural glass state. In addition, localized magnetic excitations were found in the spin glass state by inelastic neutron scattering, in contrast to spin-wave excitations in the ordered phase of the crystalline sample. The localized excitation was scaled by the Bose population factor below TSG and gradually disappeared above TSG. This feature is highly reminiscent of boson peaks commonly observed in structural glasses. We suggest the “magnetic” boson peak to be one of the inherent dynamics of a spin glass state.
Room temperature electrically pumped topological insulator lasers

Topological insulator lasers (TILs) are a recently introduced family of lasing arrays in which phase locking is achieved through synthetic gauge fields. These single frequency light source arrays operate in the spatially extended edge modes of topologically non-trivial optical lattices. Because of the inherent robustness of topological modes against perturbations and defects, such topological insulator lasers tend to demonstrate higher slope efficiencies as compared to their topologically trivial counterparts. So far, magnetic and non-magnetic optically pumped topological laser arrays as well as electrically pumped TILs that are operating at cryogenic temperatures have been demonstrated. Here we present the first room temperature and electrically pumped topological insulator laser. This laser array, using a structure that mimics the quantum spin Hall effect for photons, generates light at telecom wavelengths and exhibits single frequency emission. Our work is expected to lead to further developments in laser science and technology, while opening up new possibilities in topological photonics.
Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
Deep-red circularly polarised luminescent C derivatives

Optically active fullerenes, including C60 and C70 derivatives carrying organic substituents, are used in a range of applications because of their unique spectroscopic, catalytic, and chiral recognition properties. However, their inherent photoexcited chirality is yet to be elucidated because of their very poor fluorescence quantum yield (Φf). We synthesised a new chiral C70 derivative, X70A, with 20% yield, by reacting bis-borylated xanthene with C70 in a one-step double addition reaction, followed by a successful optical resolution. The isolation of two separate X70A enantiomers was confirmed by mirror-image circular dichroism spectroscopy in the range of 300–750 nm. In toluene, the enantiomeric pair of X70A clearly revealed mirror-image circularly polarised luminescence (CPL) spectra with a high |glum| value of 7.0 ×  10−3 at 690 nm. The first fullerene-based deep-red CPL of X70A should provide a new guideline for the design of chiral nanocarbon materials.
Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
Pump-probe X-ray holographic imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles with femtosecond FEL pulses

Cavitation bubbles can be seeded from a plasma following optical breakdown, by focusing an intense laser in water. The fast dynamics are associated with extreme states of gas and liquid, especially in the nascent state. This offers a unique setting to probe water and water vapor far-from equilibrium. However, current optical techniques cannot quantify these early states due to contrast and resolution limitations. X-ray holography with single X-ray free-electron laser pulses has now enabled a quasi-instantaneous high resolution structural probe with contrast proportional to the electron density of the object. In this work, we demonstrate cone-beam holographic flash imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles in water with nanofocused X-ray free-electron laser pulses. We quantify the spatial and temporal pressure distribution of the shockwave surrounding the expanding cavitation bubble at time delays shortly after seeding and compare the results to numerical simulations.
Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.