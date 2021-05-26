STORAGE UNIT SALE 14789 Cnty H
STORAGE UNIT SALE 14789 Cnty Hwy S, Chippewa Falls A Bear Storage Rental Units May 27, 28 & 29, 7am - 6pm. 2nd half of storage unit opened up & we found tons of great stuff. Clothes: girls-newborn through 12 months, boys-newborn through 5T. Many toys, hundreds of kids books. Tons of gadgets, games & room decor for preteen both boys & girls. 2 bicycles. Antique high chair. Collectible & baby dolls. Teaching supplies & books. Woman's decor & alot of it! Beautiful dishes; complete set. Hunting, fishing & muscle car books. Lots of things for decorating a cabin. So many items; something for everyone.www.winonadailynews.com