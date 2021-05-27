Chris Womack Named Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.