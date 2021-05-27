Cancel
Business

Chris Womack Named Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

 2021-05-27

Georgia Power today announced that Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO, effective June 1. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. Womack succeeds Georgia Power Chairman and CEO Paul Bowers; whose retirement is also effective June 1. For more than a decade, Bowers has led Georgia Power to a premier position in the industry, from storm response and customer satisfaction, to the growth of a diverse fuel portfolio and a deep commitment to the communities the company serves.

State
Georgia State
