Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Launches Isakson Initiative to Raise Awareness, Funding for Neurocognitive Diseases

augustaceo.com
 2021-05-27

Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson has officially launched the Isakson Initiative, a not-for-profit organization, to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and related dementia. Isakson announced his definitive diagnosis with Parkinson’s in April of 2015 and regrettably had to make the tough decision to retire midway through his third term as a U.S. senator in December 2019.

augustaceo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Isakson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The U S Congress#The Isakson Initiative#Northside Realty#The Georgia Legislature#The U S Congress#The University Of Georgia#Emory University#The U S Senate Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel dies at 91

Former Sen. Mike Gravel, who served Alaska as a Democrat from 1969-1981, died on Saturday, the AP reports. Driving the news: Gravel was a noted anti-war politician, who led a filibuster against the Vietnam draft and read over 4,000 pages of the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional record. Gravel ran...
AdvocacyMySanAntonio

The MOG Project Formally Launches as 501(c)3 to Raise Profile of Often Misidentified Neuroinflammatory Disease, MOG-AD

OLNEY, Md. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. The MOG Project, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the research and treatment of Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody Disease, or MOG-AD, has commenced its national mission to raise awareness of MOG-AD, which was identified in 2004 as a neuroinflammatory disease. Supported by a board of medical advisors from top neuroimmunology laboratories, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Mayo Clinic, which discovered the disease, The MOG Project is taking the first steps in its mission by assembling previously unavailable information about MOG-AD and its treatment and encouraging donations to support continued research and education.
Healthwhatsupmag.com

“Know Your Risk” Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness of Prediabetes

Social media and transit campaign promotes a simple, one-minute quiz to help Marylanders understand their risk for and take action against prediabetes. Maryland 2021 – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) this week launched “Know Your Risk,” a new statewide campaign encouraging Marylanders to take a one-minute online quiz to assess their risk for prediabetes. The campaign supports prevention goals outlined in Maryland’s Diabetes Action Plan, the state’s multi-faceted strategy to address diabetes over the next decade.
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Former U.S. Senators Evan Bayh And Dan Coats To Join IU

Former U.S. Senators Evan Bayh And Dan Coats To Join IU. Former U.S. Sen. and Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh and former U.S. Sen. and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats will join IU, according to a press release from IU. Bayh will work through the O’Neill School of Public and...
Cancersuperhits1027.com

Pancreatic Cancer survivors lobby to raise awareness

WASHINGTON — Today marks the start of PanCAN Action Week as pancreatic cancer survivors and advocates work to raise awareness about the world’s deadliest form of cancer, and to raise more federal funds for research. Beth Day of Urbandale, a seven-year pancreatic cancer survivor, says they usually go to Washington...
Cancerdweb.news

Research is the key: Insights from NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins

Since the first news of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, surfaced, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has spearheaded research to help understand, treat, and protect people from the virus, and examine its wider impact on our health and communities. NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., spoke about...
CancerPosted by
Shore News Network

Study suggests 5x more people had COVID-19 than were reported

For every person who had a positive COVID-19 test, researchers are now saying five times that amount probably had the virus and either had no symptoms or were ever diagnosed. In a new study, National Institutes of Health researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly. For every diagnosed COVID-19 case in this time frame, the researchers estimate that there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, representing an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone. The team’s analysis of blood samples from people who did not have a previously diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with socioeconomic, health, and demographic data, offers insight into the undetected spread of the virus and subgroup vulnerability to undiagnosed infection.
Women's Healththebl.com

CDC: 6,113 DEAD following COVID-19 injections including 576 abortions

The CDC now reports that 6,113 people have died due to COVID-19 injections, including 576 abortions with their newest release of data today in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government-funded database that tracks vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, reported the Health Impact News. According to the CDC’s...
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Drug for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19. In clinical trials of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, Actemra in addition to the routine care patients receive for treatment of COVID-19, which included corticosteroid therapy, was shown to reduce the risk of death through 28 days of follow-up and decrease the amount of time patients remained hospitalized. The risk of patients being placed on ventilators or death through 28 days of follow-up was also decreased.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Healthopenminds.com

DC Health Launches MyRecoveryDC To Raise Awareness Of Addiction Treatment Services

The District of Columbia health department, DC Health, launched MyRecoveryDC, a public education campaign to help individuals with addiction disorder access the District’s comprehensive network of treatment and recovery services. A centerpiece of the MyRecoveryDC campaign connects District residents to addiction treatment certified peer specialists. In the announcement, DC Health...