Savannah, GA

Civil rights pioneer: Tybee wade-ins of 1960s part of larger strategy to desegregate Savannah

Savannah Morning News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is an excerpt from a recent "The Commute” podcast discussion featuring former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson, who as a teenager participated in the Tybee wade-in protests as part of the civil rights movement. Comments have been condensed in the interest of space. The full interview is available at SavannahNow.com/podcasts or through mobile device podcast apps by searching “The Commute with @SavannahOpinion.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Protest Riot#Community#Racism#Tybee Wade Ins#African Americans#Desegregate Savannah
