Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Gasoline and diesel prices rose again in all four metropolitan cities on Sunday, June 27, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, oil prices have been increased by 35 paise, from Rs 98.11 to Rs 98.46 per liter. Diesel prices have also increased by 25 paise, from Rs 88.65 to Rs 88.90 per liter. In Mumbai, where oil prices had crossed the Rs 104 mark on Saturday, they further increased by 34 paise, from Rs 104.22 to Rs 104.56 per liter today. Diesel prices in the country’s commercial capital have also been increased by 26 paise, from Rs 96.16 to Rs 96.42 per liter.