Page turners. Those books that refuse to let you go, even though it’s two in the morning and you have to get up at six. Oh, you’ll keep reading, because you simply have to find out what happens next. The premises in the books on this list vary, from deep family secrets and magical creatures to workplace terror and political intrigue. What they all have in common, though, is the ability to keep you turning the pages long after you meant to turn out the lights. Call them beach reads or weekend reads — but if you start them when you have a long day ahead, don’t say we didn’t warn you.