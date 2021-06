The Miami Dolphins surprised many when they made a run in 2020 that resulted in a 10-6 record and a near playoff appearance. As they look ahead to the upcoming year, the Dolphins have done a wonderful job again of adding valuable pieces in the offseason to help build around their young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While many questions remain about Tua’s ability to be a franchise quarterback, his head coach seems to have all the confidence in the world in him.